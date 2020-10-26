Dr DisRespect was banned from Twitch back on 26th June 2020. Until today, there is quite a bit of mystery surrounding the situation. The Doc has himself claimed that Twitch never ended up revealing the exact reason of the ban.

However, Twitch had said that the Doc was banned due to a violation of the terms of service. Of course, Dr DisRespect eventually made a return to streaming on YouTube and ended up breaking various records. This, however, does not mean that his career has not been affected due to the Twitch ban.

Dr DisRespect recently featured on Twitch with other streamers.

Dr Disrespect alleged cameo in 'Cyberpunk 2077' could end up becoming a problem for Twitch

Quite a few streamers have shown a reluctance to include him on their streams. As a matter of fact, when Snopp Dogg and Nadeshot had featured the Doc in one of their streams, there had been speculation that the two might end up getting banned.

@Twitch Literally updated their terms of service just because Doc showed up on Nadeshot's stream.. LOL @JakeSucky pic.twitter.com/3L8WpSFhhM — Inverified (@Inverified) September 23, 2020

However, in what was seen as a recognition of the fact that banned streamers might often feature on random Twitch channels, Twitch responded by changing its TOS. Of course, there are other ways in which the Doc might feature on Twitch in the future.

Firstly, a Dr DisRespect Rogue company map and skin has already been announced. Streamers such as Shroud have speculated that the inherent likeness the skin has with Dr DisRespect might mean that streamers who use the character or feature it on their channel might be at risk.

While this seems too unfairly complicated to be true, there is another issue as well. Recently, Dr DisRespect posted the following on Twitter, inadvertently leading to speculation that the Doc will have some sort of a cameo in Cyberpunk 2077.

Just wait until you see what we have planned.



Next level. https://t.co/xgxtRu4QVJ — #Doctober (@drdisrespect) October 19, 2020

Advertisement

While this is by no means a confirmation, the Doc has recently taken his collaborations up by a notch. Apart from regularly featuring in other streamers’ channels, Cyberpunk 2077 might just become the second game he has a close relationship with.

Again, this does not necessarily mean his presence in any form will lead to Twitch bans. However, most streamers might think twice before taking the risk.