Dr Disrespect unbanned from $100,000 Call of Duty: Warzone tournament

Dr Disrespect has been unbanned from the Call of Duty tournaments but there is still no information as to why he was banned in the first place.

Dr Disrespect entered the latest Warzone tournament with a team, ready to win the six figures offered as the prize. The streamer was going to go into the tournament with CoD streamer Zack "ZLaner" Lane, but their plans quickly changed, when out of nowhere, Dr Disrespect was barred from participating.

So @Twitch is preventing @drdisrespect from being able to play in a @CallofDuty tournament. The same Doc who worked for Activision for a period of time and plays & streams their game EVERYDAY. HOW is this possible?



Just curious. — LONGBALL (@ToKLongball) March 3, 2021

On February 28th, the tournament organizers yanked Dr Disrespect from the competition without a reason. ZLaner made this announcement about the situation on his stream:

“I got some bad news, unfortunately. I’m still going to be playing in the Toronto Ultra tournament but doc is unfortunately not going to be… Listen, he’s not allowed to play. I got a message back from the organizers from the Toronto Ultra and Call of Duty, they’re the ones putting the tournament off and they said Doc is not allowed. I’m assuming this has to do with his Twitch ban…”

Since Dr Disrespect was banned from Twitch, it was assumed that he could not play with friends that would stream the tournament on Twitch.

@drdisrespect @TorontoUltra @CallofDuty What's this stuff that I hear about the 2 time not being able to play? pic.twitter.com/f4kMJfr3dc — Kono Dio Da (@TannerKujo) March 2, 2021

In the wake of the controversy, viewers around the world were saddened by the situation, but thankfully, it seems that the matter has now been resolved. Dr Disrespect has himself said that he has, once again, qualified for the Warzone tournament.

Over 8 months since Dr Disrespect's ban on Twitch and this is the most public response we have seen from Twitch Staff during a Creator Camp stream. pic.twitter.com/kAIvfxQvj3 — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) March 3, 2021

Dr Disrespect made this announcement:

“Well, we’re allowed to compete. Flip phone rang the other day, good news, we can compete in warzone tournaments again.”

He is usually quiet about any details relating to Twitch, which has made many curious about how much Twitch has actually influenced these circumstances. Luckily, he can compete again, and over time, he may reveal why he wasn’t able to before.

All of this could be related to a lawsuit between Dr Disrespect and Twitch

When both parties are involved in a lawsuit, they agree not to reveal the issues they are dealing with within the lawsuit to the public. A lawsuit between Dr Disrespect and Twitch may be why both the involved parties have been very silent about why he was banned.

Twitch is really going too far with all of this. — Melinda Pace (@Ascleia0908) March 5, 2021

If Dr Disrespect is in a legal dispute with Twitch, Twitch cannot legally prohibit him from being involved in any business that is not directly related to them. It is possible that Dr Disrespect referred to having gotten a call from his lawyer, who may have spoken to the judge about the issue. The judge may have ordered Twitch to cease and desist if they had any part in it.

Everybody ordering @drdisrespect book looking for why twitch banned him pic.twitter.com/nuI8QriXJ0 — ELG | TORK (@TORKbtw) March 6, 2021

This was demonstrated during the Epic Games Vs. Apple lawsuit, where Epic got a court order to keep Apple from retaliating against any games that used the Unreal Engine in the App Store. In the future, if Dr Disrespect reveals that he is or has sued Twitch, then this would likely be evidence of it.

