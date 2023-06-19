Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle tier list (June 2023)

The Dokkan Battle is one of the best mobile games based on the Dragon Ball franchise. It features a massive roster of characters from Dragon Ball Z to the Dragon Ball Series era. Developed by Akatsuki Inc. and published by Bandai Namco, the title incorporates elements from Puzzle, Collectible Card, and Board game genres. Players combine six powerful characters in their slots to build a team.
The Dokkan Battle features a gacha system to obtain new characters or units using Dragon Stone. Their rarity ranges from Normal, Rare, Super Rare, Super Super Rare, Ultra Rare to Legendary Rare. This anime action title offers hundreds of character choices, confusing players to choose the best ones. But fret not, as this article provides a tier list of all Dokkan Battle characters for June 2023.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.
Dokkan Battle characters tier list (June 2023)
This tier list ranks all Dokkan Battle fighters in the current meta. These characters are classified under S+, S, A, B, and C. Like other gacha's tier lists, the S+ tier includes characters that currently dominate the meta. Meanwhile, the C tier comprises the ones that are the weakest.
Dokkan Battle S+ tier units
This tier includes characters that are more powerful than all others in this anime game. With their large health pool, and high attacking and defense stats, they can stay longer in battle while dealing significant damage. They are fierce fighters and can squash any enemy in no time. Here is the list of units in the S+ tier:
- Golden Frieza
- Cooler
- Super Gogeta
- Trunks (Future)
- Syn Shenron
- Super Saiyan God SS Goku (Kaioken)
- Legendary Super Saiyan Broly
- Android 17
- Super Vegito
- Super Saiyan Broly
- Super Saiyan 2 Vegeta
- Gohan (Future)
- Super Saiyan God SS Goku
- Goku (Youth)
Dokkan Battle S tier units
The fighters in this tier are less powerful than S+ but overpower others in this mobile gacha game. They get as powerful as S+ tiers by upgrading from the training mode. Here is the list of characters in this tier:
- Turles
- Gohan (Youth)
- Super Saiyan Vegeta
- Broly (Wrathful)
- Majin Buu (Ultimate Gohan)
- Buu (Kid)
- Super Saiyan 4 Goku
- Goku (Ultra Instinct)
- Super Saiyan Goku
- Hit
- Vegeta
- Beerus
- Super Saiyan 3 Goku (Xeno)
- Frieza (1st Form)
- Super Saiyan God SS Vegeta
- Goku Black
- Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta
- Metal Cooler
- Perfect Cell
- Goku Black (Super Saiyan Rose)
- Super Saiyan 2 Vegeta
- Sealas
- Bergamo (Giant Form)
- Caulifla
Dokkan Battle A tier units
The units in this tier perform only average in battles. It's better to include only a few of them in the team. They become powerful if players pair them with higher-tier characters. If players only have A-tier units, it's best to add buff items to make them effective. Here is the list of A-tier characters in Dokkan Battle:
- Super Saiyan Goten (Kid)
- Golden Frieza (Angel)
- Gowasu & Zamasu
- Frieza (Full Power)
- Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta (Xeno)
- Frieza (Final Form)
- Dabura
- Bulla
- Super Saiyan God SS Vegeta
- Kale
- Cooler (Final Form)
- Majin Vegeta
- Raditz
- Android 21 (Transformed)
- Super Saiyan 3 Gotenks
- Brianne de Chateau
- Buu (Super)
- Nail
- Great Saiyaman 3
- Super Saiyan 3 Gohan (Teen)
- Tapion (Hirudegarn)
- Cell Jr.
- Paragus & Broly
- Darkness Towa
- Mai (Future)
- Thouser (Cooler's Armored Squad)
- Super Saiyan 4 Vegeta
- Super Saiyan Gotenks
- Android 16
- Super Saiyan 2 Kefla
Dokkan Battle B tier units
It is best to avoid units in this character and aim to collect higher-tier ones. They are unreliable in battle, and one can only win a few matches with them. Here is the list of B-tier characters in this free-to-play game:
- Goku (Kaioken)
- Ultimate Gohan
- Pan (GT)
- Gohan (Kid)
- Super Saiyan 3 Bardock
- Super Saiyan 2 Vegeta & Bulma
- Super Saiyan God Goku
- Chi-Chi (Youth)
- Super Saiyan 3 Trunks (Teen)
- Hyper Meta-Rilldo
- Master Roshi
- Super Saiyan 2 Goku (Angel)
- Android 18
- Super Paikuhan
- Super Saiyan 3 Goku
- Ultimate Gohan
- Cumber
- Lord Slug (Giant Form)
- Krillin
- Super Saiyan Cabba
Dokkan Battle C tier units
It's best to avoid these characters in the team, as they are the weakest ones in the meta. Players can use these Dragon Ball characters to train their higher-level characters. Here is the list of C-tier units:
- Demon King Piccolo
- Androids 14 & 15
- Android 17 (Future)
- Bota Magetta
- Toppo (God of Destruction Mode)
- Great Saiyaman (SS2)
- Vados
- Super Saiyan 2 Kale
- Nuova Shenron
- Ahms (3rd Form)
- Baby Janemba
- Android 13
- Hacchan
Players can use this tier list as a guide in choosing the best characters to use in their team. However, it is noteworthy that the tier list changes on the game's every update. Developers introduce new powerful characters, buff some, and debuff others, shifting the power of the meta.