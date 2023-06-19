Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle tier list (June 2023)

The Dokkan Battle is one of the best mobile games based on the Dragon Ball franchise. It features a massive roster of characters from Dragon Ball Z to the Dragon Ball Series era. Developed by Akatsuki Inc. and published by Bandai Namco, the title incorporates elements from Puzzle, Collectible Card, and Board game genres. Players combine six powerful characters in their slots to build a team.

The Dokkan Battle features a gacha system to obtain new characters or units using Dragon Stone. Their rarity ranges from Normal, Rare, Super Rare, Super Super Rare, Ultra Rare to Legendary Rare. This anime action title offers hundreds of character choices, confusing players to choose the best ones. But fret not, as this article provides a tier list of all Dokkan Battle characters for June 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Dokkan Battle characters tier list (June 2023)

This tier list ranks all Dokkan Battle fighters in the current meta. These characters are classified under S+, S, A, B, and C. Like other gacha's tier lists, the S+ tier includes characters that currently dominate the meta. Meanwhile, the C tier comprises the ones that are the weakest.

Dokkan Battle S+ tier units

This tier includes characters that are more powerful than all others in this anime game. With their large health pool, and high attacking and defense stats, they can stay longer in battle while dealing significant damage. They are fierce fighters and can squash any enemy in no time. Here is the list of units in the S+ tier:

Golden Frieza

Cooler

Super Gogeta

Trunks (Future)

Syn Shenron

Super Saiyan God SS Goku (Kaioken)

Legendary Super Saiyan Broly

Android 17

Super Vegito

Super Saiyan Broly

Super Saiyan 2 Vegeta

Gohan (Future)

Super Saiyan God SS Goku

Goku (Youth)

Dokkan Battle S tier units

The fighters in this tier are less powerful than S+ but overpower others in this mobile gacha game. They get as powerful as S+ tiers by upgrading from the training mode. Here is the list of characters in this tier:

Turles

Gohan (Youth)

Super Saiyan Vegeta

Broly (Wrathful)

Majin Buu (Ultimate Gohan)

Buu (Kid)

Super Saiyan 4 Goku

Goku (Ultra Instinct)

Super Saiyan Goku

Hit

Vegeta

Beerus

Super Saiyan 3 Goku (Xeno)

Frieza (1st Form)

Super Saiyan God SS Vegeta

Goku Black

Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta

Metal Cooler

Perfect Cell

Goku Black (Super Saiyan Rose)

Super Saiyan 2 Vegeta

Sealas

Bergamo (Giant Form)

Caulifla

Dokkan Battle A tier units

The units in this tier perform only average in battles. It's better to include only a few of them in the team. They become powerful if players pair them with higher-tier characters. If players only have A-tier units, it's best to add buff items to make them effective. Here is the list of A-tier characters in Dokkan Battle:

Super Saiyan Goten (Kid)

Golden Frieza (Angel)

Gowasu & Zamasu

Frieza (Full Power)

Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta (Xeno)

Frieza (Final Form)

Dabura

Bulla

Super Saiyan God SS Vegeta

Kale

Cooler (Final Form)

Majin Vegeta

Raditz

Android 21 (Transformed)

Super Saiyan 3 Gotenks

Brianne de Chateau

Buu (Super)

Nail

Great Saiyaman 3

Super Saiyan 3 Gohan (Teen)

Tapion (Hirudegarn)

Cell Jr.

Paragus & Broly

Darkness Towa

Mai (Future)

Thouser (Cooler's Armored Squad)

Super Saiyan 4 Vegeta

Super Saiyan Gotenks

Android 16

Super Saiyan 2 Kefla

Dokkan Battle B tier units

It is best to avoid units in this character and aim to collect higher-tier ones. They are unreliable in battle, and one can only win a few matches with them. Here is the list of B-tier characters in this free-to-play game:

Goku (Kaioken)

Ultimate Gohan

Pan (GT)

Gohan (Kid)

Super Saiyan 3 Bardock

Super Saiyan 2 Vegeta & Bulma

Super Saiyan God Goku

Chi-Chi (Youth)

Super Saiyan 3 Trunks (Teen)

Hyper Meta-Rilldo

Master Roshi

Super Saiyan 2 Goku (Angel)

Android 18

Super Paikuhan

Super Saiyan 3 Goku

Ultimate Gohan

Cumber

Lord Slug (Giant Form)

Krillin

Super Saiyan Cabba

Dokkan Battle C tier units

It's best to avoid these characters in the team, as they are the weakest ones in the meta. Players can use these Dragon Ball characters to train their higher-level characters. Here is the list of C-tier units:

Demon King Piccolo

Androids 14 & 15

Android 17 (Future)

Bota Magetta

Toppo (God of Destruction Mode)

Great Saiyaman (SS2)

Vados

Super Saiyan 2 Kale

Nuova Shenron

Ahms (3rd Form)

Baby Janemba

Android 13

Hacchan

Players can use this tier list as a guide in choosing the best characters to use in their team. However, it is noteworthy that the tier list changes on the game's every update. Developers introduce new powerful characters, buff some, and debuff others, shifting the power of the meta.

