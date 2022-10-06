Dream and George meetup: Why Minecraft fans labeled the meetup between two as wholesome

Dream's face reveal saga had a number of wholesome moments, especially the first time his best friend George "GeorgeNotFound" met him IRL. Their meeting was captured on camera by the Minecrafter and uploaded to his YouTube channel for all to see.
The video in question chronicled the British YouTuber's move to Florida, where he would be staying with the fellow Minecraft legends he has been playing with for over five years. But why exactly was the moment so highly anticipated by fans? To answer that, we need to first explore how the two creators became such huge gaming and streaming personalities.
Dream and GeorgeNotFound's on-screen relationship over the years
To start off, it is important to note that the two gamers have been playing online for years. After meeting each other in real life for the first time, George exclaimed that the video he was about to upload was his "favorite" one because he got to meet his best friend of seven years for the first time.
The fact that the tweet had over 200K likes at the time of writing this piece is a testament to the large viewership and fanbase the duo has cultivated despite never having met each other. The two gamers were instrumental in creating the highly popular Dream SMP, a multiplayer role-playing Minecraft server they founded together with a few other friends (such as Sapnap) in April-May 2020.
During the COVID pandemic lockdown, the streamers amassed a huge collective fanbase as the server grew to include other top streamers such as TommyInnit and Jschlatt. The highly collaborative content meant that the creators had to constantly interact with one another in the roles they were playing, and Dream and GeorgeNotFound were quite the duo.
Their canonical story is long and varied, and it can be considered to be a tale of friendship lost and found. Their on-server characters have a history as they took part in crucial moments such as the L'Manberg arc, George's kingship (and subsequent dethronement), and more. This shared history is what made their first IRL meetup so special. Dream's face reveal saga also tied in perfectly with his friend's arrival in the US.
The two gamers (along with Sapnap) make up the Dream Team, which is the core part of the Minecraft server. Individually, each of the trio has a dedicated following on social media platforms and their long-awaited meetup had quite the audience. The video on YouTube has accrued over six million views after only a day of being uploaded.
Fan reactions
Many fans on Twitter loved how Dream and GeorgeNotFound reacted upon seeing each other in real life for the first time ever. Emotions were clearly running high as they high-fived and hugged each other on camera. Fans responded with appreciative posts commenting on how wholesome the whole incident was.
Fans going to TwitchCon can catch the streamers at their meet-and-greet stalls and also on a shared panel at the upcoming San Diego TwitchCon on October 7 titled the Dream & Friends: The Ultimate SMP Reunion event at tentatively 1:30 pm PST.
