Dream and George meetup: Why Minecraft fans labeled the meetup between two as wholesome

Dream's face reveal saga had a number of wholesome moments, especially the first time his best friend George "GeorgeNotFound" met him IRL. Their meeting was captured on camera by the Minecrafter and uploaded to his YouTube channel for all to see.

Space @SpaceCroissant_ wholesome moment :) dream and george jumping up and down in excitement from finally meeting up wholesome moment :) dream and george jumping up and down in excitement from finally meeting up https://t.co/E3EOkYhxIr

The video in question chronicled the British YouTuber's move to Florida, where he would be staying with the fellow Minecraft legends he has been playing with for over five years. But why exactly was the moment so highly anticipated by fans? To answer that, we need to first explore how the two creators became such huge gaming and streaming personalities.

Dream and GeorgeNotFound's on-screen relationship over the years

This is my favourite video I’ve ever made and I hope you all love it as much as I do I just met my online best friend @Dream of 7 years in real life for the first time!I’ll be premiering the video on my YouTube channel GeorgeNotFound in around 30 minutes!This is my favourite video I’ve ever made and I hope you all love it as much as I do I just met my online best friend @Dream of 7 years in real life for the first time! I’ll be premiering the video on my YouTube channel GeorgeNotFound in around 30 minutes!This is my favourite video I’ve ever made and I hope you all love it as much as I do ❤️

To start off, it is important to note that the two gamers have been playing online for years. After meeting each other in real life for the first time, George exclaimed that the video he was about to upload was his "favorite" one because he got to meet his best friend of seven years for the first time.

The fact that the tweet had over 200K likes at the time of writing this piece is a testament to the large viewership and fanbase the duo has cultivated despite never having met each other. The two gamers were instrumental in creating the highly popular Dream SMP, a multiplayer role-playing Minecraft server they founded together with a few other friends (such as Sapnap) in April-May 2020.

During the COVID pandemic lockdown, the streamers amassed a huge collective fanbase as the server grew to include other top streamers such as TommyInnit and Jschlatt. The highly collaborative content meant that the creators had to constantly interact with one another in the roles they were playing, and Dream and GeorgeNotFound were quite the duo.

Their canonical story is long and varied, and it can be considered to be a tale of friendship lost and found. Their on-server characters have a history as they took part in crucial moments such as the L'Manberg arc, George's kingship (and subsequent dethronement), and more. This shared history is what made their first IRL meetup so special. Dream's face reveal saga also tied in perfectly with his friend's arrival in the US.

The two gamers (along with Sapnap) make up the Dream Team, which is the core part of the Minecraft server. Individually, each of the trio has a dedicated following on social media platforms and their long-awaited meetup had quite the audience. The video on YouTube has accrued over six million views after only a day of being uploaded.

Fan reactions

Many fans on Twitter loved how Dream and GeorgeNotFound reacted upon seeing each other in real life for the first time ever. Emotions were clearly running high as they high-fived and hugged each other on camera. Fans responded with appreciative posts commenting on how wholesome the whole incident was.

max ×͜×/ dream is hot @mayfiie1d DREAM BOUNCING WHEN HUGGING GEORGE WAS SO WHOLESOME IM SOBBIGN DREAM BOUNCING WHEN HUGGING GEORGE WAS SO WHOLESOME IM SOBBIGN

akki @nikkanaps honestly seeing how happy george, sapnap, and dream are after meeting up with each other in florida is pretty wholesome honestly seeing how happy george, sapnap, and dream are after meeting up with each other in florida is pretty wholesome

ArikOverDue @ArikOverDue Dude- I want a meet-up interaction like Dream and George’s. That was so wholesome to watch. Dude- I want a meet-up interaction like Dream and George’s. That was so wholesome to watch.

Vesp | study/training arc @SpringVespers Dream and George's reactions are so wholesome. Sapnap proves time and time again how wonderful and kind he is by calming and hyping Dream up! The friendship love between the three of them is so wonderful! Dream and George's reactions are so wholesome. Sapnap proves time and time again how wonderful and kind he is by calming and hyping Dream up! The friendship love between the three of them is so wonderful!

sceemma @_Emmakay8 No but like Dream needing a minute before going out to see George when he got to the house :’) I can’t it’s SO WHOLESOME No but like Dream needing a minute before going out to see George when he got to the house :’) I can’t it’s SO WHOLESOME

ariam🦸🏽 @stxaripo dream and george were acting so shy and wholesome with eachother it was so cute dream and george were acting so shy and wholesome with eachother it was so cute

Bowl o' Fruit @Dobohuh Not even a huge dream or George fan but seeing them meet for the first time even put a grin on my face it was so wholesome Not even a huge dream or George fan but seeing them meet for the first time even put a grin on my face it was so wholesome

sage @27eggs okay i still don't understand the hype but dream and george hugging was kinda wholesome okay i still don't understand the hype but dream and george hugging was kinda wholesome

Lotus @LotusNotRoses I just watched George's video where he meet Dream, for the first time ever:,) Honestly that was just wholesome, can't say anything else about that^^ I just watched George's video where he meet Dream, for the first time ever:,) Honestly that was just wholesome, can't say anything else about that^^

dt updates @dttwtupdates here is the dream team’s schedule for twitchcon all in one place!! if anything changes or is added we will adjust it! :D here is the dream team’s schedule for twitchcon all in one place!! if anything changes or is added we will adjust it! :D https://t.co/3mKmFStH8b

Fans going to TwitchCon can catch the streamers at their meet-and-greet stalls and also on a shared panel at the upcoming San Diego TwitchCon on October 7 titled the Dream & Friends: The Ultimate SMP Reunion event at tentatively 1:30 pm PST.

