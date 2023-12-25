Dream League Soccer 2024 (DLS 24) and eFootball 2024 Mobile are well-known football gaming franchises for mobile platforms. First Touch Games Ltd. has recently improved multiple areas like gameplay mechanics, graphics, and user experience in DLS 24, allowing it to compete against Konami’s eFootball. Since their release, gamers have been fiercely debating the better football simulator between them.

Both fanbases demanded graphical and gameplay enhancements in the new installments, which the developers scrupulously worked on.

That said, eFootball 2024 Mobile introduced realistic gameplay mechanics and enhanced user experience in the latest installment through the recent updates, leaving Dream League Soccer behind. This article discusses the crucial features that give the former an upper hand in 2024.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

eFootball 2024 Mobile has a superior gaming experience than Dream League Soccer 2024

eFootball 2024 made notable enhancements to its UI/UX and gameplay mechanisms in the 2024 update. Here are the features that make Konami’s football simulator a better experience for users:

Gameplay

Realistic gameplay mechanics is one of the focal points in football games and eFootball 2024 Mobile has done a better job of bringing realism to the field than Dream League Soccer. The enhanced in-game player responsiveness has introduced authenticity in the match field, improving the overall gaming experience.

Realistic reactions, off-ball movements, dribbling, shooting, and decision-making by the AI players on-field are key areas where the eFootball franchise has made notable changes.

Dream League Soccer's gameplay lacks notable changes from their previous installments. Due to that, the player movements, skill moves, reactions, defensive engagements, and CPU player responses on the field remain secondary to eFootball.

Events and campaigns

Konami has actively introduced many events, campaigns, and quests that have kept the players engaged in eFootball 2024 Mobile. The prizes received upon completing the missions are highly rewarding, making them noteworthy. Events based on Barcelona, Inter Milan, Arsenal, and other clubs have received positive feedback from gamers.

Besides, free player packs of high-rated footballers in the daily and weekly quests have balanced the competition for those not interested in buying gamepasses.

Dream League Soccer provides unattractive prizes upon completing missions in the events and campaigns section. The developer introduces new quests after long intervals, which makes the user experience monotonous and unrewarding. Moreover, free player packs are rare, making it tough to retain those not interested in buying premium features.

User experience

Attractive and colorful UI/UX plays a vital role in enhancing a player’s overall gaming experience. eFootball’s menu options, music, colors, and interface are superior to Dream League Soccer.

DLS lacks creative menu options and flamboyance, making the game dull over time.

The above points help us conclude that eFootball 2024 Mobile is a better football simulator than Dream League Soccer.