Dream's alternate Twitch account gets banned, fans speculate about DMCA strike

Dream, perhaps the biggest name in the history of Minecraft content creation, had his alternate account banned on Twitch. Many of his fans suggest he has a variety of Twitch accounts, but the prominent one sadly got banned for unknown reasons. While it is speculated that it is a DMCA, nothing concrete was given.

Going to dreamwastaken, viewers can see that the account was banned for a “violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines.” This led many to believe that it was a DMCA strike.

dtqk updates ! @updatingdtqk dreams alt twitch has been banned and therefore wont be able to stream or be on other streams . dreams alt twitch has been banned and therefore wont be able to stream or be on other streams . https://t.co/9x7Kbgoz2v

Dream’s secondary Twitch account gets banned

The reveal hit Twitter thanks to an account that shows updates for Dream’s content. It announced that the streamer cannot appear on other people’s streams, much less his own. However, in a response to a now-deleted tweet, he popped off on Twitter.

It’s unlikely that the streamer’s going to show up on Twitch while he is banned, but a few people stated that they won't snitch on him if he goes live.

While that may be true, there are tons of Twitch viewers who cannot stand the Minecraft content creator, so he would likely just get immediately reported. While there is no confirmation, the popular response is that it was a DMCA for the song Heatwaves.

Heatwaves is a song by Glass Animals, which has gone viral thanks to a variety of TikTok content creators. There have been a number of remixes to the song, themed around Dream himself. It’s likely the streamer was copyright struck due to a song that was remixed in tribute to himself.

For the time being, the streamer has to be careful and not pop up on Twitch until his alternate account remains banned, but it probably won’t take too long to go away.

Social media discusses Dream’s ban on Twitch

If the streamer had deleted the VOD after the stream, he may have avoided the ban that dreamwastaken received. However, his alternate account is not a Twitch Partner, so he has no protection there from DMCA issues.

Annalisa¹⁴³🍂#1 dom fan @punzmain

If dream does show up on someone’s stream the person streaming will be banned for 24 hours @updatingdtqk Reason:dmca his last alt stream there was dmca music and he didnt delete it so he got banned also he doesnt have strikes Hes not protected from reports or dmca so he was bannedIf dream does show up on someone’s stream the person streaming will be banned for 24 hours @updatingdtqk Reason:dmca his last alt stream there was dmca music and he didnt delete it so he got banned also he doesnt have strikes Hes not protected from reports or dmca so he was banned If dream does show up on someone’s stream the person streaming will be banned for 24 hours

bug @lexipedia23 @punzmain @updatingdtqk So many people play music all the time so why did he get banned? I thought there was a new thing on twitch that silenced the copyrighted music? I’m so confused. @punzmain @updatingdtqk So many people play music all the time so why did he get banned? I thought there was a new thing on twitch that silenced the copyrighted music? I’m so confused.

Annalisa¹⁴³🍂#1 dom fan @punzmain @lexipedia23 @updatingdtqk Hes not partnered so He’s not protected from dmca music and the silencing the music part is for partnered people! :) @lexipedia23 @updatingdtqk Hes not partnered so He’s not protected from dmca music and the silencing the music part is for partnered people! :)

For Twitter, the reason seems pretty clear and it’s all thanks to the Glass Animals song Heatwaves. One user suggested it was Sweet Child o’ Mine, but that wasn’t played on the streamer’s alternate account.

amnt @pikween @aprillovesdream @updatingdtqk ??? isn't it because of all the sweet child o mine Tommy played during mcc? @aprillovesdream @updatingdtqk ??? isn't it because of all the sweet child o mine Tommy played during mcc? 😭

One Twitter user was worried that this marked the streamer's end on Twitch, but that's probably not the case. As a Twitch partner, he may be able to intercede on the behalf of his smaller channel.

slay @slayxxxslayed @updatingdtqk So dream will just never be able to stream again??? @updatingdtqk So dream will just never be able to stream again???

Jenna ❣️🍄 @jenwastaken404 @slayxxxslayed @updatingdtqk He can probably talk to twitch and handle it since he’s a big streamer @slayxxxslayed @updatingdtqk He can probably talk to twitch and handle it since he’s a big streamer

Multiple fans of the streamer were simply devastated about the news, even if the ban is likely going to be a brief one.

eden ✡︎ @spiderneIson @updatingdtqk this is the worst notification i have ever received @updatingdtqk this is the worst notification i have ever received

Mary 🌊 @maryandwine @updatingdtqk wtf has happened what can we have one peaceful day @updatingdtqk wtf has happened what can we have one peaceful day

The Twitch ban will likely not be a long one, but one can't know for sure. For the time being, the streamer needs to keep a low profile and not show up on any other streams until the ban is lifted.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul