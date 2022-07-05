Drops you can get from the Gowngoat in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is finally here, and it has added a ton of new content to Capcom's blockbuster action RPG. The franchise has a rich history and routinely provides fans with new content. However, the central format of the game remains unchanged.

Fans of the franchise are familiar with the wide variety of nightmarish beasts that Monster Hunter has to offer. However, alongside the titular monsters, there are always a few pastoral creatures, such as the Gowngoats. While most of these beasts won't bother the player, they can still be farmed for resources.

What can players get from the Gowngoat in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak?

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak introduced plenty of new beasts to find and slay, but not all of them are threats. The new update introduced the Citadel area along with the Gowngoats, the new large herbivores that live there.

Gowngoats are wandering quadrupedal creatures that survive by avoiding combat. Their grey shaggy fur acts as camouflage in the region, allowing them to escape predators and live in peace.

However, the camouflage won't protect the Gowngoat from the player. These slow-moving sheep can be easily slain and farmed for their body parts. There are four rewards that players can get for carving up these defenseless animals.

The obvious reward is Raw Meat, which can be gathered from any herbivore. Players can collect the food and use it to buff their skills in combat. However, Gowngoats offer only a 10% drop rate for raw meat.

Gowngoats also often drop Large Herbivore Bones. These huge bones can be used to craft various armor sets. For example, the Rhenoplos set requires many Large Herbivore Bones as crafting material.

While these two items are common in most large herbivores, the Gowngoat does have a couple of unique drops.

Gowngoat unique drops in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak's newest large herbivore has two unique drops to reward the player. Even though one is mostly for show, the other is an important part of a rare armor set.

Every slain Gowngoat has a 20% chance to drop a Gowngoat Fleeceball. This ball of wool is an Account Item, which offers the player a bunch of Kamura Points. While it won't pop up in the inventory, it can be used to boost the player's level and could be a target of fetch quests.

The most common drop from Gowngoat is Gowngoat Thickfur. This patch of its unique gray fur is a crucial piece that completes the three armor pieces.

The Dober Vambraces, Garangolm Greaves, and Snowshear Mail all require multiple pieces of Gowngoat Thickfur. According to the item's description, it is woven into the seams of armor to render the separated plates stab-proof.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak features countless important items, many of which are much easier to get than others. The Gowngoat is a docile and timid creature, which makes it a perfect target for gathering resources.

