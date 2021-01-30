Dual Revolvers could be the next Fortnite Exotic weapon to arrive in Season 5

Exotic weapons are the most powerful items that players can possess in Fortnite. These weapons can be purchased from NPCs all over the Fortnite island.

There are speculations that a new exotic weapon will be added to the game soon.

With the Nighthawk exotic weapon in Fortnite, which can be purchased from Mancake himself, the revolver made a return. But the question that arises now is, will the dual revolvers be a part of Fortnite anytime soon?

Are the Dual Revolvers arriving in Fortnite?

Image via Reddit (r/FortniteBR)

A user on Reddit posted the screenshot of Mancake dual wielding his revolvers. These revolvers have never been seen out of their holsters. Those who own the mancake skin also have these revolvers in their holsters, but it's really difficult to say whether these dual revolvers will be coming to the game anytime soon.

Image via Reddit (r/FortniteBR)

However, it's hard to discredit this theory as well, because almost every hunter that Jonesy has recruited has had some item specific to them which players could use in the game. The Terminator has his lever action shotgun, and the Predator has the cloaking device. There are more items available in the game which are related to the NPCs on the island.

Advertisement

Image via Reddit (r/FortniteBR)

Having said that, since there's no information by the data miners yet with respect to the revolvers, nothing can be said with guarantee. There's still a lot of time left for this season to conclude, so there's a chance that these revolvers may arrive sometime mid-February, considering the fact that there are two major updates still left in Fortnite.

The Nighthawk exotic revolver is a really powerful gun in Fortnite. Although it has just six bullets in one magazine, it has the potential to deal a lot of damage. The thermal scope which is mounted on this weapon gives players an edge over the competition as well.

However, if dual weilding revolvers come to the game, the rate of fire for revolvers go up considerably. Players won't have to reload as often as they have to do with the standard Nighthawk as well, and a few well timed shots can hence be effective enough to eliminate someone.