Should you help Aitor with herbs or let him die in Dying Light 2?

Dying Light 2 has launched and fans are thrilled to explore the new zombie-infested world. Alongside the open-world fun lies a deep story with a variety of moral conundrums.

A side quest will begin during Dying Light 2's 14th story quest, entitled Welcome On Board. That sidequest, simply entitled Aitor, concerns the important NPC being laid up in a hospital bed, leaving the player to choose whether and how to heal him.

Should Aiden heal Aitor in Dying Light 2?

Dying Light @DyingLightGame

#DyingLight2

#StayHuman The night is coming in The City! How do you plan to spend it - in a safe place? Or sneaking around? Or perhaps making a daring raid across the streets? Let us know! The night is coming in The City! How do you plan to spend it - in a safe place? Or sneaking around? Or perhaps making a daring raid across the streets? Let us know!#DyingLight2 #StayHuman https://t.co/XDyDtusPRm

Choosing to go through with the Aitor sidequest and successfully saving Aitor comes with a variety of benefits. Saving him will involve a slight hassle, but will reward the player with XP and items.

Successfully saving Aitor grants the player 1,500 Combat XP and 1,500 Parkour XP. It pays out $1,000 in Old World Cash. It also grants the player a blueprint that will allow them to craft a consumable item called a Rage Booster.

Aitor will personally reward the player for saving him, and gives the player the Lazarus Knuckledusters, a rare artifact that serves as a fantastic melee weapon. With all these benefits and little apparent drawback, it's definitely worth it to save Aitor.

How to save Aitor in Dying Light 2

Amid the Welcome On Board quest, Aitor will be wheeled in on a hospital bed.

To save him, first navigate to Culvert Island.

There, the player will find a witch named Margaret.

She will inform Aiden that the only way to save Aitor is through the little petals of the Recluse Flower.

These can only be picked at night, so if the player is talking to Margaret during the day. There's a bed present that can be used to skip forward.

Follow the objective marker which will lead to a sludge bed full of Howlers.

Kill them and get to pick the glowing flowers.

Once the player has at least three Recluse Flowers, return to Aitor's hospital room.

A choice will occur with four options. The player can give Aitor the small petals, the large petals, nothing, or call Lawan for advice.

Give Aitor the small petals.

This will end the sidequest, saving both Aitor and Margaret.

Jack will radio the player shortly thereafter to explain that Aitor's back on his feet.

Also Read Article Continues below

Through this simple sidequest and key moral choice, Aitor can be saved and Aiden can get a ton of cool stuff. Choosing to give Aitor the large petals will put him in a coma and result in Margaret's death. Even if the player is not aligned with the Peacekeeper faction, it's well worth it to save Aitor in Dying Light 2.

Edited by R. Elahi