Should you help Jack and Joe or kill them in Dying Light 2 Stay Human?

Dying Light 2 Stay Human comes with various choices that shape the world around you.

One of the choices you will face regards a duo named Jack and Joe. Their lives are in your hands with this decision, as you can either help them out or murder them in cold blood.

Ultimately, the choice will be yours depending on the type of Aiden Caldwell you want to be. However, it is recommended you help them because that opens up additional content later on.

What happens if you help Jack and Joe in Dying Light 2

You can give the gift of water to a faction without spilling blood in Dying Light 2 (Image via Techland)

Jack and Joe control the water tower in the city. Water is a valuable resource even outside of a zombie apocalypse. You can imagine how much more important it is in the world of Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

The two bandit leaders reside there and control it with an iron fist. You can climb in and confront them and go one of two ways. The first choice is to help them out.

You'll learn some important details regarding the main story and the conversation leads to Jack and Joe asking for help out of the city. If you agree to help them escape, they will give you control of the water tower.

From there, you can assign it to either the Peacekeepers or the Survivors. Later in the game, you'll find the pair at the Peackeepers' main base and they will have a side quest available for you.

What happens if you don't help Jack and Joe

Jack and Joe will aim to kill you if you refuse to help them (Image via Techland)

You can deny Jack and Joe the assistance. If you aren't too fond of them, this might be the option you pick. Simply tell them you won't help them escape the city.

However, they won't take too kindly to this. Jack and Joe will immediately become hostile and attack you. You'll be forced into a two-on-one battle to the death. This removes any chance of an extra side quest from them.

They aren't powerful, but since there are two, you'll need to isolate one and use some strategy to win the fight. Killing them will also give you control of the water tower.

Again, it is entirely up to you to make the decision. Helping them is the subjective best choice, though. You don't get forced into a fight in a game about surviving and you get more content later on in Dying Light 2.

