Dying Light: The Beast stuttering issue: Possible fixes and reasons

If you're playing Dying Light: The Beast and noticed your game stuttering or frames dropping, you're not alone. This has been a common complaint since its launch, and it has affected players on mid-range and even high-end PCs. At times, the game will run smoothly, but it will suddenly hitch or freeze without warning during intense action scenes or when exploring large areas.Whether this is caused by poor optimization, a bad graphics setting, or your system struggling to keep up, there are a few things you can try to help smooth out the performance.Note: The potential fixes provided below aren't guaranteed to work for everyone, but they've helped many players.Dying Light: The Beast stuttering issue: Possible reasonsDeveloper Techland hasn't officially explained why stuttering is so common in the game right now, but based on player reports and performance tests, these are the likely causes:Certain graphics settings, like Shadows, Reflections, or Foliage Density, push the engine too hard.DLSS Frame Generation is known to cause frame pacing issues in this title.Outdated or corrupted GPU drivers can drag performance down.Background apps and overlays eat into CPU, GPU, or RAM resources.The game may suffer from occasional memory leaks during long sessions.Missing patches or outdated game files can also play a role.Dying Light: The Beast stuttering issue: Possible fixesHere are some simple fixes that have worked for many gamers. Try them one by one and see which one makes the game run better for you:1) Lower your graphics settingsThis is the easiest and quickest step.Go to Settings and then Video.Drop heavy settings like Shadows, Textures, and Reflections from Ultra/High to Medium.Restart the game and test the performance.If it feels smoother, slowly bump settings back up until you hit a stable point.2) Update or reinstall your GPU driversDriver issues are a common cause of stutter.Visit the official NVIDIA or AMD site and download the latest driver for your card.For a clean reset, use DDU (Display Driver Uninstaller) in Safe Mode to remove old drivers completely, then reinstall fresh ones.This clears up hidden conflicts and improves stability.3) Close background apps and overlaysSometimes the problem isn't the game, it's what's running in the background.Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open Task Manager.Check what's hogging CPU, GPU, or RAM.Shut down unnecessary apps like browsers, Discord, Steam overlay, or GeForce Experience.Freeing up resources can reduce stutter significantly.4) Disable DLSS Frame GenerationThis setting is known to cause issues in the game.Go into Graphics Settings and then DLSS.Turn Frame Generation off.Relaunch the game and test.Many players report that this alone fixes most of their stuttering issues.5) Use DLSS without Frame GenerationIf you still want to lighten the GPU load, keep DLSS on but disable FG.Enable DLSS for upscaling.Keep Frame Generation off.This reduces strain while keeping visuals sharp, especially at 1440p or higher.6) Try Dynamic Resolution + Frame GenerationIf you'd rather keep FG active, combine it with Dynamic Resolution.Go to Settings and then Resolution Options.Turn on Dynamic Resolution Scaling.Enable Frame Generation and set resolution scaling to 90-100%.This balances image quality with stable FPS.7) Cap your FPSUncapped FPS can cause wild swings that are worse than a steady lower frame rate.Go to Settings &gt; Display.Set an FPS cap (120 or 144, depending on your monitor).This helps smooth out frame pacing and keeps the game consistent.Stuttering in Dying Light: The Beast can be frustrating. But in most cases, it isn't permanent. Tweaking graphics, updating drivers, or simply disabling Frame Generation will likely improve gameplay. If all else fails, keep an eye out for future patches since Techland actively works on performance updates.