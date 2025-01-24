Dynasty Warriors Origins: 1,000-Li March of Guan Yu guide (Chapter 4)

1,000-Li March of Guan Yu in Dynasty Warriors Origins is a main story mission from Chapter 4. This is a Shu mission, so you can select Shu companions to fight beside you during the battle; completing this mission will strengthen your bond with the faction and progress the Shu storyline. To finish the mission, you must ensure that Guan Yu isn’t forced to flee.

In this guide, we have shared everything to know about the 1,000-Li March of Guan Yu in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

How to unlock the 1,000-Li March of Guan Yu mission in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Travel outside of Puyang to meet Yuanhua, right after meeting the mysterious stranger. After talking to Yuanhua, go to Ji Providence and the Village. Once you are here, a cutscene with Zhuhev will be triggered. After the cutscene concludes, get out of the inn, which will start the War Council for the 1,000-Li March of Guan Yu mission in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

How to complete the 1,000-Li March of Guan Yu mission in Dynasty Warriors Origins

To complete the mission, you must rendezvous with Liu Bei. However, if you fail to meet Liu Bei or if Guan Yu is forced to retreat, this mission will be marked as failed.

Mission objectives

Breach the Gates to proceed (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Open the gates

The first thing to do is to ensure the Gates of the castle are breached. Rush into the fray and, instead of clearing all the enemies on the path, focus on the enemies that are near the Gates and clear them for your allies to open the Gate. Clear their forces as fast as you can so that the gates can be breached.

Defeat Li Dian and Yue Jin

Defeat Li Dian and Yue Jin to save Guan Yu (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

As you progress through the battle, the enemy officers Li Dian and Yue Jin will make their move against Guan Yu. Quickly, go to his position to defend him from their assault. You must ensure that Guan Yu is defended all the time, as the mission will be over if he is forced to flee.

Defeat Xiahou Dun

Defeat Xiahou Dun on the 1v1 duel (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Once you reach the marked point on the map, you will encounter a powerful enemy officer Xiahou Dun. He is quite tough and powerful. To successfully defeat him, use cc moves and air juggles so that doesn't get much chance to retaliate. The best weapon builds for this fight are Twin Pikes and Spear.

Capture enemy bases

Upon defeating Xiahou Dun, advance to unlock the rest of the map. Once you reach the remaining part of the map, quickly march forward and capture the enemy bases — this will improve your army’s morale.

Defeat Xun Yu

Defeat Xun Yu to complete the mission (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Advance on the map, and eventually, you will encounter Xun Yu. He is the final boss of the mission. Overwhelm him with archer volleys and constantly strike him to defeat Xun Yu. Once this officer is defeated, the 1,000-Li March of Guan Yu mission in Dynasty Warriors Origins will be marked completed.

