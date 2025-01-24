Dynasty Warriors Origins: Battle of Bowangpo guide (Chapter 5, Wei)

The Battle of Bowangpo comes after Dynasty Warriors Origins' Battle of Bailang. At this point in time, the Wei faction controls a significant portion of China. Both Shu and Wu factions are on the backfoot, with the former not doing much and the latter desperate to just find a foothold. Meanwhile, Cao Cao’s forces continue to push south, to try and claim all of the Central Plains.

The Battle of Bowangpo is one of the important Wei missions in Chapter 5. It has to be completed if you want to get to the end of the Wei story and try a different faction or if you want to simply play through the True Ending arc of Wei.

If you’re struggling with this Dynasty Warriors Origins mission, we’re here to help.

How to complete Battle of Bowangpo in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Victory Condition : Defeat Liu Bei

: Defeat Liu Bei Defeat Condition: Xiahou Dun is forced to flee

Today, you learn of the brilliance of Zhuge Liang (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Liu Bei has been pushed down into the corner of the map for the Battle of Bowangpo in Dynasty Warriors Origins, but don’t let that give you a big head. Liu Bei has some serious tacticians at his disposal now, and they’re going to show off exactly what they can do here.

Battle Preparation

Weapon: Twin Pikes

Orb: Oblivion

Battle Arts:

Double Bite

Ascension

Sp. Palm Strike

Furious Dual Rush

Accessories:

Divine Turtle’s Shell

Drum of Zealous Advance

How to unlock Battle of Bowangpo in Dynasty Warriors Origins

How good could the "Sleeping Dragon" really be? (Image via Koei Tecmo)

After completing the Battle of Bailang and sitting through the various cutscenes, the Battle of Bowangpo in Dynasty Warriors Origins will be automatically unlocked. After this, you can tackle it anytime you want. If you want to grind some gold or weapons first, that’s entirely up to you.

Battle of Bowangpo walkthrough in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Here are the major steps to complete this mission:

Defeat Zhao Yun

Defeat Zhou Cang's ambush

Defeat Zhang Fei's assault

Defeat Guan Yu's assault

Defeat Zhao Yun again

Defeat Liu Bei and friends

Don't get too distracted by Zhuge Liang's tactics (Image via Koei Tecmo)

To start the Battle of Bowangpo in Dynasty Warriors Origins, ride down into the southwest section of the map, where the bulk of Liu Bei’s forces are. You’ll see some generic Liu Bei officers, and more importantly, you’ll see Zhao Yun. This is where you’ll start seeing some of Zhuge Liang’s tactics trigger. This includes an archer volley from above, courtesy of Yueying.

Before you go and stop that, defeat Zhao Yun. You’ll also see an ambush take place against Xiahou Yuan’s unit. This comes from Zhou Cang. Once Zhao Yun is defeated, he’ll fall back. I chose to head south and stop Liao Hua and Zhou Cang. They aren’t especially difficult, though Zhou Cang is tougher by a bit.

Either way, one group of your officers is going to be set back by this. I chose to defeat Zhou Cang’s men and then rode to the small fort nearby in the southern portion of the map. Li Dian expresses worry about how the battle is going. Things are spiraling wildly out of control thanks to Zhuge Liang.

Guan Yu and Zhang Fei are in separate locations, but both are deadly (Image via Koei Tecmo)

From there, I rode north and jumped off the nearby cliff to go and head off Liu Bei’s reinforcements in the northeast for the Battle of Bowangpo in Dynasty Warriors Origins. Either climb the ladder, or ride around and take the path, but either way, you’ll find Zhang Fei and Liu Feng. Make Zhang Fei the priority.

Jump back down into the main area, and ride north to protect your base, which will also be under siege during the Battle of Bowangpo. You’ll find Sun Qian and some of his allies here, but they won’t pose a major threat. I got there just before the base was claimed, so they couldn’t overtake it.

Before long, Guan Yu will show up, but even he is no match for the power of the Wei army. Take him down, but keep an eye on his health. When it gets low, he’ll become invincible, and start charging his Musou. Once he’s dealt with, jump down the southern cliff, and make your way through the makeshift barricades.

The duel is so much easier (and satisfying) than a normal fight (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The next step in the Battle of Bowangpo in Dynasty Warriors Origins is to take the central base. This just gives your enemy fewer places to deploy allies from. It’s just like any other base you’ve cleared and only has a generic officer in your path. When that’s done, ride the path south, and accept Zhao Yun’s duel.

He’s aggressive, but as long as you have at least one Sp. Battle Art to counter him, you can stun him and hit him with multi-strike abilities. He’s much easier to duel and win, rather than fight him normally. Defeat him either way and ride south to beat up Mi Zhu. Liu Bei’s here as well. All the big names feel like they're here - Zhuge Liang, Yue Ying, and a few others.

The gang's all here - but the goal is Liu Bei (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The most important target is Liu Bei, but if you’re ahead and feeling brave, defeat the other officers for weapon drops and other rewards. Liu Bei is formidable, but he’s not as strong as Guan Yu or Zhang Fei. Defeating him immediately ends the Battle of Bowangpo in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

