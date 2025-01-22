How to get more Guards in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Having more Guards in Dynasty Warriors Origins allows you to perform tactics that can give you an advantage on the battlefield. You will get access to your own squadron early on but might find that they are not increasing in size, which keeps you from using more advanced tactics. There are a few ways to increase your army's size by getting more Guards in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

This article will go over how you can get more Guards so that you get access to more advanced tactics in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

How to obtain more Guards in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Obtaining more Guards in Dynasty Warriors Origins unlocks more tactics (Image via KOEI TECMO)

You can obtain more Guards by helping out various soldiers through the side activities. If you're successful in helping these soldiers, they will offer you troops to add to your own forces. Here are the ways in which you can obtain more Guards in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Side Missions

Keep an eye out for random soldiers standing around the open world. You can interact with them and accept their requests which generally involve completing a set of small battles called Missions. Some of these will give you more Guards once you complete them.

Keep in mind that not all of them will give you Guards, and you can also get random loot like Accessories in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Completing Training and Rescue Missions

You can also gain troops for your army by completing Training or Rescue Missions. They appear at random on your world map and you will encounter them while exploring the world as you progress through the story.

Training Missions: These are smaller objective-based battles that can be completed within a few minutes

These are smaller objective-based battles that can be completed within a few minutes Rescue Missions: You will need to save certain soldiers in distress. Once you conclude the battle, they will join your army

Apart from obtaining Guards, these missions provide a great opportunity to level up your weapon proficiency.

Completing the main campaign

Finishing the main campaign of Dynasty Warriors Origins allows you to revisit any part that you might feel like you have rushed through. This allows you to not only experience a different path from the one you took before but also participate in any side content that you might have missed.

This includes the various missions that allow you to recruit Guards in Dynasty Warriors Origins for your own forces.

