Dynasty Warriors Origins: Battle of Mt. Bailang guide (Wei, Chapter 5)

Dynasty Warriors Origins’ Battle of Mt. Bailang is a challenging but fun Chapter 5 battle for the Wei faction. Unfortunately, in a normal playthrough, it does end in tragedy for one of your fellow officers. This is something that can be fixed on the True Ending route, but as for a normal playthrough, there’s nothing you can do for that officer. This is ultimately the final battle against the Yuan faction as well — so Lady Zhenji and Zhang He must steel themselves to do what needs to be done.

The Battle of Mt. Bailang is also fairly early in the Chapter 5 missions for Dynasty Warriors Origins players in the Wei faction. As this is a battle against the Yuan family, and a host of outsiders, you won’t be taking part in this battle as a member of Shu or Wu — it’s exclusive to Wei.

How to complete Battle of Mt. Bailang in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Victory condition : Defeat Yuan Shang

: Defeat Yuan Shang Defeat condition: Cao Cao is forced to flee

There are *so* many generic officers in this battle to deal with (Image via Koei Tecmo)

You absolutely must keep Cao Cao safe in the normal route of the Battle of Mt. Bailang in Dynasty Warriors Origins. While the True Ending Route is a speedrun along the side of the map, you must approach this version differently. You don’t want to risk Cao Cao getting too weak. If he has soldiers attacking him, you may need to retreat and help him. Keep that in mind as you play.

Battle Preparation

Weapon: Twin Pikes

Orb: Oblivion Orb

Battle Arts

Double Bite

Ascension

Sp. Palm Strike

Furious Dual Rush

Accessories

Divine Turtle’s Shell

Drum of Zealous Advance

Unlocking Battle of Mt. Bailang in Dynasty Warriors Origins

This is a tough battle for many of your officers (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The Battle of Mt. Bailang automatically unlocks after the Battle of Ye in Dynasty Warriors Origins. All you have to do is head to the next location and watch the cutscenes between the main character and Guo Jia. You’ll also see a cutscene between Zhang He and Lady Zhenji before this battle kicks off in earnest.

Battle of Mt. Bailang walkthrough for Dynasty Warriors Origins

Your goal is to keep your allies safe - so kill everyone! (Image via Koei Tecmo)

When the Battle of Mt. Bailang gets started in Dynasty Warriors Origins, I immediately head north to defeat the generic officer and then west into the nearest base. Su You waits there as well, but they aren’t a major threat. The idea is to keep as many bases clear and officers defeated so your allies are safe and can help keep Cao Cao safe as well.

Ride up the path this unlocks to the west and defeat the generic officer that awaits you here. This is the route Lady Zhenji and Zhang He are taking to be a distraction while your main force heads up the far west route to surprise the Yuan clan. I chose to go help Lady Zhenji before doing anything else.

Yuan Xi awaits up the path, likely alongside another member of the Yuan clan. Help Zhang He defeat Yuan Xi and any other allies before riding west into the nearby fort. Nanlou and a few members of the Wuhuan wait here, so go out of your way to take them out to make the Battle of Mt. Bailang a bit easier for your allies in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Cao Cao needs to survive, so slay the dorks that are trying to take him out (Image via Koei Tecmo)

In my playthrough, Cao Cao started to struggle at this point, so I rode back over to where he was to give him a healing boost and slay any officers that were troubling him in Dynasty Warriors Origins. Ignore everyone else and ride to him immediately. Xu Zhu also struggled, so you ultimately help both of them at the same time.

There was something like six or seven generic officers down here fighting them, so if you have the ability to swap to your Partner and start spamming Battle Arts and your Ultimate Musou, now’s a perfect time to do that. Once everyone’s been defeated, you can ride north to Point G to help your other allies - Zhang Liao and Xiahou Dun.

Help them defeat the officers and clear the base before moving on in the Battle of Mt. Bailang in Dynasty Warriors Origins. Then, head to Point F and defeat the incoming officer coming down the winding path. They’ll run right into you. They want to fight Cao Cao, so prevent that from happening. When you reach Point F, defeat the officers here to make sure Lady Zhenji is safe.

Make sure this wave of foes never makes their way to Cao Cao (Image via Koei Tecmo)

More reinforcements begin to head south towards Cao Cao, so ride east and get to the fort they’re going to deploy from. Stop them dead in their tracks, so they never reach Cao Cao. You’ll have to go across ravines a few times as well as go and clear a fort, but it’s worth doing to keep Cao Cao safe.

Once that’s done, ride back to the center of the map, and defeat the Mighty Wuhuan General — he’s just standing in what looks like a fort, but you cannot go inside. There’s also another generic officer to the south you can take out. At this point, your allies are ready to do the main push on the west side. Head to the western part of the map, where you’ll find Bailuan — prioritize his defeat.

Though Bailuan retreats, stalling our forces will be key to the defeat of one of our officers after the battle. Get to the northwestern part of the map and defeat all the officers you find here. They aren’t especially powerful, but we don’t want them linking up with Yuan Shang’s forces to the east. Tu Dun specifically tries to join with the Yuan, so defeat them before they can do so.

Do not let the two forces merge - slay the Wuhuan first (Image via Koei Tecmo)

This will trigger a Charge Tactic, where your forces clash with the Yuan family to the east. Ultimately, you need to defeat Yuan Shang — slaying him will completely stop his Large Force. You can choose to fight the whole of his force or focus on him — I prefer to focus on the general, Yuan Shang in Dynasty Warriors Origins. Beware the Full Chariot Charge though — you must defeat 10 Chariots to prevent it from happening.

Once you defeat Yuan Shang, you have one more thing to do: duel with Bailuan. Ride down to where he is on the map and you will be forced into a duel. Break through his defenses and counter him whenever you can. Twin Pikes made it pretty easy for me, thanks to its powerful, multi-hit strikes. Avoid his Icy Aoes and stun him when possible. He’ll drop pretty easily. Once that’s done, enjoy the sad cutscenes and move on with the story.

