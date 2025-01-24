Dynasty Warriors Origins: Battle of Ye guide (Chapter 5, Wei)

Dynasty Warriors Origins Chapter 5 for Wei begins with the Battle of Ye. Cao Cao is looking to completely solidify his control of the north before turning his gaze south, where he ultimately faces his greatest test: The Battle of Chibi. That river-based battle is quite a ways off right now, though. The immediate concern is dealing with the remainder of the Yuan family in their capital of Ye.

The Battle of Ye is one of the main Dynasty Warriors Origins missions for the Wei faction, and thus cannot be skipped. However, it will feature a massive Large Force to deal with and some serious sieging of a castle. Here’s how we dealt with this particular battle.

How to complete Dynasty Warriors Origins’ Battle of Ye

Victory condition: Defeat Yuan Shang

Defeat Yuan Shang Defeat condition: Either Cao Cao or Guo Jia is forced to flee

The Battle of Ye is a serious siege in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The Battle of Ye will require sieging of Ye castle and dealing with the vast armies of the Yuan family. They control a huge portion of the map, and you must push your way in — that means not leaving any enemy officers standing when you’re working your way through this map. That will reduce the danger your allies go through as they also try to siege Ye castle with you.

Battle preparation

Weapon: Twin Pikes (Twin Lion PIkes EX +16)

Orb: Oblivion Gem

Battle Skills:

Double Bite

Ascension

Sp. Palm Strike

Furious Dual Rush

Accessories:

Divine Turtle’s Shell

Drum of Zealous Advance

How to unlock Battle of Ye in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Zhang He understands his duty - but does Yuan Tan? (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The Battle of Ye automatically unlocks after completing Chapter 4 and starting the Chapter 5 cutscenes in Dynasty Warriors Origins. Once you’ve sat through the mission briefing at Ye, you can get right into this mission.

Dynasty Warriors Origins Battle of Ye walkthrough

Defeat Yuan Shang’s officers

Break the Ballistas

Secure a Fort to build Catapults

Protect the Engineers/Siege Towers

Break your way into Ye Castle

Defeat Yuan Shang

Defeat Yuan Tan

Leave no enemy officer standing! (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Cao Cao’s force starts at the southeastern section of the map; everything else in the Battle of Ye is controlled by the Yuan family in Dynasty Warriors Origins. You’ll hit three of Yuan Shang’s officers almost immediately - Peng An, Gao Lan, and Zhang Nan. Make them a priority and defeat them immediately. Yuan Shang’s forces will then immediately start firing volleys of arrows at you.

At the same time, Xun You will begin his march up an alternate route while you push further north, across the river. This will be potentially painful because the archers are firing arrows at you the whole time. Get across the river as quickly as possible and take out Ju Hu, who is waiting nearby. He and Gao Gan are in control of the Ballistas; take the officers and the ballistas out.

Head further north and open the gates to the nearby fortress. Claiming this base will also let you move into the main part of the stage of Dynasty Warriors Origins Battle of Ye. Yin Kai and some generic officers await here but they’re nothing you and your team can’t handle. You have some of the best officers in Wei fighting alongside you.

This base is important for your overall strategy in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Once you’re in the main section of the map, ride north immediately and claim the fortress that’s off by itself. It’s not very far from where you entered. Your main army will also be assaulted by Catapults from within the fortress of Ye Castle. Guo Jia wants you to claim a base to build our own Catapults, which is the reason for claiming this fort.

As the Catapults are being built in Dynasty Warriors Origins, head onto the battlefield, protect your engineers, and defeat the Strong Archer Towers and Enemy Ballista. I started in the north and worked my way south along the eastern wall. At this time, Xun You will begin attacking the southern part of the defenses, to try and get them to surrender.

Your priority is to aid any officers that get low on health, protect engineers as you can, and defeat any officer/Strong Archer towers you come across. This will let your Catapults begin work, and your Siege Towers get to the main walls of the castle. If it’s safe enough, ride south to help Xun You. But if things are still sticky at the walls, stay there.

Take advantage of your partner's power whenever possible on big maps like this (Image via Koei Tecmo)

This is a great time to swap to Guo Jia (or whomever your partner is) to slay lots of officers and soldiers at once, using infinite battle skills and his Ultimate Musou. Depending on how things play out, you should already have siege towers at the walls — if not, they’ll be there soon. You must protect these from enemy attacks.

While the Siege Towers got into position, I ran down south to help Xun You and defeat the officers at the southern walls of Ye Castle. You don’t have to do this; you can choose to just go into the castle via the Siege Towers, and start destroying the Catapults on the walls. I was just greedy and wanted the kills.

Another benefit of heading south is that your allies can batter down these gates, but the downside is that your allies in the east will probably grow weak. If you see a danger sign from one of them during the Battle of Ye in Dynasty Warriors Origins, make that your priority. Go open the other gates, protect your allies, and defeat the Catapults on the walls.

Once Yuan Tan shows his true colors, punish him for it (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Just inside the castle, Dynasty Warriors Origins will pit you against Lady Zhenji. Defeat her — her soldiers will surrender, and so will she. Kill your way through the generic officers in the courtyard until you get to the main enemy force in the northwest. There are several gates leading into this area. Pick one and let your troops batter it down.

Force your way past the tower shield-wielding guards, and you’ll have a host of officers to defeat. However, your priority is Yuan Shang. Defeat the others as well if you’d like, but remember that you can’t win without defeating Yuan Shang. Eventually, he’ll challenge you to a dual but it’s easy to put him down.

While Yuan Shang flees, Bailuan shows up to harass you again in Dynasty Warriors Origins Battle of Ye. Yuan Tan will use this time to defect from your force, changing the victory condition — rush over to Yuan Tan and defeat him! Once he’s gone, the Phantom Soldiers will vanish as well, and a cutscene will play between you and Bailuan.

