Dynasty Warriors Origins: Best Crescent Blades build guide

The Crescent Blade in Dynasty Warriors Origins is known for its sweeping AoE attacks and hard-hitting Battle Arts. Its 360-degree attack radius makes it ideal for clearing out large enemy groups with ease. The Crescent Blade's Battle Arts excel at breaking officers' defenses, making boss fights more manageable.
However, it is not very effective for one-on-one battles, keep a weapon like Twin Pikes on you to make short work of enemy officers. To make things easier, we have shared everything you need to know to build the best Crescent Blades build in Dynasty Warriors Origins.
How to build the best Crescent Blades in Dynasty Warriors Origins
Pros and cons of the Crescent Blades build
Gems
- Ascendance Gem – Auto-blocks officer attacks, improving survivability.
- Oblivion Gem – Increases attack range and AoE effectiveness.
Horse
- Birch – Increases charge distance by 20%, staggers enemies upon summon.
Tactics
- Flaming Volley – Fire arrow volley, 240s cooldown.
- Encirclement – Surrounds enemies before unleashing an attack, 210s cooldown.
- Mounted Charge – Powerful cavalry charge, 420s cooldown.
Best Companions
- Guo Jia – Sword user with Divine Eagle Dance, great AoE damage.
- Sun Shangxiang – Wheel weapon user with Twin Tiger Blast, high range and damage.
How to unlock the Crescent Blade in Dynasty Warriors Origins
To obtain the Crescent Blade, complete the Rescue of Emperor Xian mission, where you must protect the emperor’s carriage. Mastery of this weapon requires practice in chaining combos and precise timing to maximize damage.
Crescent Blade weapon progression
Best Battle Arts for Crescent Blade
Beginner build
Advanced build
Best skills and passives
Weapon Traits for Crescent Blade
Beginner Traits
- Grants a small chance of obtaining a meat bun from defeated enemies.
- Boosts bravery gain.
- Enhances Battle Art strength.
Advanced Traits
- 10% chance of not draining bravery gauge when using a Battle Art.
- Extends input window for parries.
- Boosts damage against officers.
- Has a small chance of creating a whirlwind when attacking.
- Boosts attack by 30% after a perfect evade.
Best Crescent Blade combo
4x strong attack: The most effective attack sequence, utilizing wide arcing sweeps to hit multiple enemies.
Best accessories for Crescent Blade build in Dynasty Warriors Origins
The Crescent Blade build excels in AoE damage and is one of the most powerful and easy-to-use weapon builds in Dynasty Warriors Origins. While it lacks mobility, using the right Battle Arts, Tactics, and accessories can compensate for this weakness. With the proper setup, this build can dominate battles and make quick work of large groups of enemies.
