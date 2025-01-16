Dynasty Warriors Origins: Best Crescent Blades build guide

The Crescent Blade in Dynasty Warriors Origins is known for its sweeping AoE attacks and hard-hitting Battle Arts. Its 360-degree attack radius makes it ideal for clearing out large enemy groups with ease. The Crescent Blade's Battle Arts excel at breaking officers' defenses, making boss fights more manageable.

However, it is not very effective for one-on-one battles, keep a weapon like Twin Pikes on you to make short work of enemy officers. To make things easier, we have shared everything you need to know to build the best Crescent Blades build in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

How to build the best Crescent Blades in Dynasty Warriors Origins

With the right build you can dominate with this weapon (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Pros and cons of the Crescent Blades build

Pros Cons Hard-hitting Battle Arts Slow animations Massive AoE damage Reliant on long combos Simple combos Low mobility

Gems

Ascendance Gem – Auto-blocks officer attacks, improving survivability.

– Auto-blocks officer attacks, improving survivability. Oblivion Gem – Increases attack range and AoE effectiveness.

Horse

Birch – Increases charge distance by 20%, staggers enemies upon summon.

Tactics

Flaming Volley – Fire arrow volley, 240s cooldown.

– Fire arrow volley, 240s cooldown. Encirclement – Surrounds enemies before unleashing an attack, 210s cooldown.

– Surrounds enemies before unleashing an attack, 210s cooldown. Mounted Charge – Powerful cavalry charge, 420s cooldown.

Best Companions

Guo Jia – Sword user with Divine Eagle Dance, great AoE damage.

– Sword user with Divine Eagle Dance, great AoE damage. Sun Shangxiang – Wheel weapon user with Twin Tiger Blast, high range and damage.

How to unlock the Crescent Blade in Dynasty Warriors Origins

With the correct skills and arts, this weapon can be adapted into any fight (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

To obtain the Crescent Blade, complete the Rescue of Emperor Xian mission, where you must protect the emperor’s carriage. Mastery of this weapon requires practice in chaining combos and precise timing to maximize damage.

Crescent Blade weapon progression

Weapon Grade Attack Long Halberd 1 22 Long Halberd EX 2 42 Crescent Blade 3 80 Crescent Blade EX 4 136 Cobalt Storm 5 204 Training Crescent Blade 6 300 Godly Dragon 7 326

Best Battle Arts for Crescent Blade

Beginner build

Slot Battle Art Description Left Dragon Tail Swipe Consecutive forward attacks Up Bursting Wave Slash Launch shockwave in front Right [Sp.] Palm Strike Melee-range interrupt Down Whirlwind Kick Quick mobility skill

Advanced build

Slot Battle Art Description Left Star Sunder Slash Wide swings with the Crescent Blade Up Bursting Wave Slash Shreds fortitude in front Right [Sp.] Power Shot Ranged interrupt, usable midair Down Azure Dragon Bellow Creates a powerful tornado

Best skills and passives

Name Tree Description Skill Points Whirlwind Kick Knight-Errant Rank Deliver a rapid spinning kick to strike enemies. 20 Chain Evade Knight-Errant Rank Allows consecutive evasive maneuvers for mobility. 30 Meat Bun Glutton Knight-Errant Rank Increases the number of meat buns you can carry. 50 Perfect Evade Adept Rank Gain bravery when dodging precisely as an attack lands. 50 Meat Perceiver Adept Rank Enables the ability to detect meat buns with Sacred Bird. 40 Army of One Adept Rank Boosts Musou Gauge significantly after achieving 1,000 KOs. 60 Item Investor Expert Rank Expands the inventory limit for portable items. 50 Extreme Musou Attack Expert Rank Grants access to powerful Musou combos with allies. 80 [Sp.] Power Shot Expert Rank A ranged skill that disrupts enemies at the cost of two bravery. 100 Meat Bun Glutton Mastery Rank Further extends the number of meat buns you can store. 70 Bolster Bravery Mastery Rank Increases the rate at which bravery is earned. 80 Accessories Artisan Mastery Rank Allows equipping an additional accessory. 80 Meat Bun Glutton Hero Rank Maximizes your ability to stockpile meat buns. 70 Item Investor Hero Rank Increases the number of portable items you can hold. 70 Endurance Accumulation Increase Hero Rank Enhances endurance accumulation for prolonged combat. 120 Bolster Bravery Musou Rank Further boosts bravery gain during battles. 100 Prolonged Rage Musou Rank Reduces rage mode’s energy depletion rate. 200 Rage Restored Upgrade Musou Rank Regain HP by landing successful attacks while in rage. 200

Weapon Traits for Crescent Blade

Beginner Traits

Grants a small chance of obtaining a meat bun from defeated enemies.

Boosts bravery gain.

Enhances Battle Art strength.

Advanced Traits

10% chance of not draining bravery gauge when using a Battle Art.

Extends input window for parries.

Boosts damage against officers.

Has a small chance of creating a whirlwind when attacking.

Boosts attack by 30% after a perfect evade.

Best Crescent Blade combo

4x strong attack: The most effective attack sequence, utilizing wide arcing sweeps to hit multiple enemies.

Best accessories for Crescent Blade build in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Accessory Effect Red Dragon’s Talon Increases Musou Gauge accumulation by 10% Dragon’s Spleen Gains Musou Gauge when attacked Ziluan’s Sash (Beginner) Boosts health by 3% Ravenous Spirit Amulet Restores 5% health when defeating an officer

The Crescent Blade build excels in AoE damage and is one of the most powerful and easy-to-use weapon builds in Dynasty Warriors Origins. While it lacks mobility, using the right Battle Arts, Tactics, and accessories can compensate for this weakness. With the proper setup, this build can dominate battles and make quick work of large groups of enemies.

