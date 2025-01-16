Dynasty Warriors Origins: Best Crescent Blades build guide

By Rituraj Halder
Modified Jan 16, 2025 14:03 GMT
The Crescent Blade in Dynasty Warriors Origins is known for its sweeping AoE attacks and hard-hitting Battle Arts. Its 360-degree attack radius makes it ideal for clearing out large enemy groups with ease. The Crescent Blade's Battle Arts excel at breaking officers' defenses, making boss fights more manageable.

However, it is not very effective for one-on-one battles, keep a weapon like Twin Pikes on you to make short work of enemy officers. To make things easier, we have shared everything you need to know to build the best Crescent Blades build in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

How to build the best Crescent Blades in Dynasty Warriors Origins

With the right build you can dominate with this weapon (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)
With the right build you can dominate with this weapon (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Pros and cons of the Crescent Blades build

Pros

Cons

Hard-hitting Battle Arts

Slow animations

Massive AoE damage

Reliant on long combos

Simple combos

Low mobility

Gems

  • Ascendance Gem – Auto-blocks officer attacks, improving survivability.
  • Oblivion Gem – Increases attack range and AoE effectiveness.

Horse

  • Birch – Increases charge distance by 20%, staggers enemies upon summon.

Tactics

  • Flaming Volley – Fire arrow volley, 240s cooldown.
  • Encirclement – Surrounds enemies before unleashing an attack, 210s cooldown.
  • Mounted Charge – Powerful cavalry charge, 420s cooldown.

Best Companions

  • Guo Jia – Sword user with Divine Eagle Dance, great AoE damage.
  • Sun Shangxiang – Wheel weapon user with Twin Tiger Blast, high range and damage.

How to unlock the Crescent Blade in Dynasty Warriors Origins

With the correct skills and arts, this weapon can be adapted into any fight (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)
With the correct skills and arts, this weapon can be adapted into any fight (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

To obtain the Crescent Blade, complete the Rescue of Emperor Xian mission, where you must protect the emperor’s carriage. Mastery of this weapon requires practice in chaining combos and precise timing to maximize damage.

Crescent Blade weapon progression

Weapon

Grade

Attack

Long Halberd

1

22

Long Halberd EX

2

42

Crescent Blade

3

80

Crescent Blade EX

4

136

Cobalt Storm

5

204

Training Crescent Blade

6

300

Godly Dragon

7

326

Best Battle Arts for Crescent Blade

Beginner build

Slot

Battle Art

Description

Left

Dragon Tail Swipe

Consecutive forward attacks

Up

Bursting Wave Slash

Launch shockwave in front

Right

[Sp.] Palm Strike

Melee-range interrupt

Down

Whirlwind Kick

Quick mobility skill

Advanced build

Slot

Battle Art

Description

Left

Star Sunder Slash

Wide swings with the Crescent Blade

Up

Bursting Wave Slash

Shreds fortitude in front

Right

[Sp.] Power Shot

Ranged interrupt, usable midair

Down

Azure Dragon Bellow

Creates a powerful tornado

Best skills and passives

Name

Tree

Description

Skill Points

Whirlwind Kick

Knight-Errant Rank

Deliver a rapid spinning kick to strike enemies.

20

Chain Evade

Knight-Errant Rank

Allows consecutive evasive maneuvers for mobility.

30

Meat Bun Glutton

Knight-Errant Rank

Increases the number of meat buns you can carry.

50

Perfect Evade

Adept Rank

Gain bravery when dodging precisely as an attack lands.

50

Meat Perceiver

Adept Rank

Enables the ability to detect meat buns with Sacred Bird.

40

Army of One

Adept Rank

Boosts Musou Gauge significantly after achieving 1,000 KOs.

60

Item Investor

Expert Rank

Expands the inventory limit for portable items.

50

Extreme Musou Attack

Expert Rank

Grants access to powerful Musou combos with allies.

80

[Sp.] Power Shot

Expert Rank

A ranged skill that disrupts enemies at the cost of two bravery.

100

Meat Bun Glutton

Mastery Rank

Further extends the number of meat buns you can store.

70

Bolster Bravery

Mastery Rank

Increases the rate at which bravery is earned.

80

Accessories Artisan

Mastery Rank

Allows equipping an additional accessory.

80

Meat Bun Glutton

Hero Rank

Maximizes your ability to stockpile meat buns.

70

Item Investor

Hero Rank

Increases the number of portable items you can hold.

70

Endurance Accumulation Increase

Hero Rank

Enhances endurance accumulation for prolonged combat.

120

Bolster Bravery

Musou Rank

Further boosts bravery gain during battles.

100

Prolonged Rage

Musou Rank

Reduces rage mode’s energy depletion rate.

200

Rage Restored Upgrade

Musou Rank

Regain HP by landing successful attacks while in rage.

200

Weapon Traits for Crescent Blade

Beginner Traits

  • Grants a small chance of obtaining a meat bun from defeated enemies.
  • Boosts bravery gain.
  • Enhances Battle Art strength.

Advanced Traits

  • 10% chance of not draining bravery gauge when using a Battle Art.
  • Extends input window for parries.
  • Boosts damage against officers.
  • Has a small chance of creating a whirlwind when attacking.
  • Boosts attack by 30% after a perfect evade.

Best Crescent Blade combo

4x strong attack: The most effective attack sequence, utilizing wide arcing sweeps to hit multiple enemies.

Best accessories for Crescent Blade build in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Accessory

Effect

Red Dragon’s Talon

Increases Musou Gauge accumulation by 10%

Dragon’s Spleen

Gains Musou Gauge when attacked

Ziluan’s Sash (Beginner)

Boosts health by 3%

Ravenous Spirit Amulet

Restores 5% health when defeating an officer

The Crescent Blade build excels in AoE damage and is one of the most powerful and easy-to-use weapon builds in Dynasty Warriors Origins. While it lacks mobility, using the right Battle Arts, Tactics, and accessories can compensate for this weakness. With the proper setup, this build can dominate battles and make quick work of large groups of enemies.

