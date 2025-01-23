Dynasty Warriors Origins: Subjugation of Yuan Shu guide (Chapter 4)

The Subjugation of Yuan Shu in Dynasty Warriors Origins is a main story mission in Chapter 4. Here, you must breach Yuan Shu’s fortress and defeat him before his endless reinforcements overwhelm the battlefield. To clear this mission, you will have to rush the enemy lines and secure the bases to turn the tides in your favor.

In this guide, we share everything you need to know about completing the Subjugation of Yuan Shu mission in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

How to unlock Subjugation of Yuan Shu mission in Dynasty Warriors Origins

To access this mission, you must complete specific prior battles (Image via Koei Tecmo Games)

To access this mission, you must complete specific prior battles depending on their chosen route. In the Shu Route (Liu Bei), players must finish Xiapi Counterattack and speak to Liu Bei to unlock the battle. In the Wu Route (Sun Jian), the mission becomes available after completing Conquest of Wu and following the subsequent events.

How to complete the Subjugation of Yuan Shu mission in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Victory and defeat conditions

The mission is complete once Yuan Shu is defeated. However, failure occurs if Cao Cao, Sun Ce, or Lu Bu flees. While these key allies start the battle split between the southern and eastern fronts, they are generally safe until engaging Yuan Shu’s large force. Monitor your location and assist them if they are struggling.

Mission objectives

Take care of the large force first (Image via Koei Tecmo Games)

Breach the castle

The first objective is to enter the castle by eliminating enemy forces outside. You must defeat Qiao Rui’s large force, which controls the eastern side of the castle. Qiao Rui’s troops will attempt to execute grand tactics, but these can be interrupted by taking down enemy generals first. Once the eastern side is secured, head to the northeastern wall and climb the ladders to infiltrate the castle.

After breaching the castle, move south to the gate, where you will find the enemy army stations. Defeat them to unlock the southern gate, allowing allied forces to enter. Once inside, eliminate enemy officers and troops within the castle courtyard.

Defeat Yuan Shu

Defeat Yuan Shu to complete the mission (Image via Koei Tecmo Games)

The final objective is to take down Yuan Shu, who is located deep inside the castle. His forces are almost unending, and he will continuously attempt to execute grand tactics that bolster his army.

To counter this, focus on attacking Yuan Shu. Each time his health drops by 15%, his grand tactics will be canceled. However, he will attempt to flee after being interrupted, only to restart his tactics shortly after disengaging from combat.

Again, to win the battle efficiently, prioritize Yuan Shu instead of his troops. While his forces will keep respawning, using War God Rage and powerful area attacks can help manage the battlefield when allies are overwhelmed. Once Yuan Shu is defeated, the mission will marked completed.

Rewards

Upon completing the battle, you will gain weapon proficiency based on the weapons used. Increasing proficiency not only strengthens the Wanderer but also unlocks skill trees that enhance combat abilities.

