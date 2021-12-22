EA confirms release window of FIFA Mobile and changes that will be coming on launch

FIFA Mobile fans can rejoice as, after much delay and a prolonged beta test, EA Sports has finally confirmed a release window for the game along with important changes.

FIFA Mobile has been in existence for quite some years now, and over the years, EA has made concrete efforts to bridge the gaps between the mobile and the console editions. While FIFA Mobile should not expect like-for-like changes coming on handheld devices, there are certainly certain new things in store.

Some of these changes have now been informed by developers of FIFA Mobile in a press release on December 21. Other changes have been inherited directly from the beta testing phase, based on feedback from the beta testers.

FIFA Mobile is coming to mobiles in the new year, featuring some significant changes

The big news is out as FIFA Mobile's newest season comes with the start of the new year. Although the exact date has not been confirmed, EA Sports has requested players to follow their social media handles to stay updated with the same release date.

As usual, there will not be a new application, and the existing FIFA Mobile application will need a mandatory update from the respective application stores.

No legacy teams

This set of news may upset a few FIFA Mobile fans as there will be no concept of legacy teams. The current edition and the ones before this allowed the previous season's teams to be played in special modes. That will no longer be the case once the seasonal update of FIFA Mobile is launched.

End of season OVR will matter

The rewards FIFA Mobile players will receive at the start of the new season will be linked with where they finish the current season. Items redeemed with Now and Later points in the Pre-season Freeze event will also reward players with a variant of the same item when the new season comes on FIFA Mobile.

New regions

FIFA Mobile will make another major change as the game will now have separate servers for separate regions. This is being done to ensure greater equality for players worldwide. Quite noticeably, the Indian Subcontinent will be getting its own regional server as well in FIFA Mobile.

Longer season, lots of miscellaneous changes

The new season of FIFA Mobile will be longer, which will allow all the players to persist with their in-game progression for a longer time. Also, more changes related to all aspects will be coming in the new season of FIFA Mobile as well.

