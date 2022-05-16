"EA and DICE slapped him": Battlefield 2042 community reacts to how a streamer's expectations were broken

When the trailer for Battlefield 2042 launched for the first time, fans were quite excited. After all, this was supposed to be a multiplayer-only experience, and gamers were hoping to get the grand battles that EA and DICE promised. Several new features, like specialists, were announced to make matters even more exciting. After seven months and a lot of disappointment, the community reacted to the clip of a streamer who had ended up passionately crying while watching the trailer.

It's unclear why the streamer in question cried while watching the trailer, and one would tend to think that they were tears of joy. There can be no denying that the initial showcase carried much promise, and Battlefield 2042 seemed like it would take the franchise to the next level. However, the developers are yet to deliver on what was promised.

The Battlefield 2042 community reacts to an old clip of a streamer crying while watching the trailer

The original clip was posted by Reddit user u/Medium_Gap7026, and he shared a part of the video where the streamer was crying profusely and shouting in excitement. The user claimed that they would bet $100 that the streamer was still crying today. However, the tears of joy would have turned into tears of disappointment due to the actual quality of Battlefield 2042.

Several others also chimed in with their opinions on the issue. When the trailer was launched, it wasn't just the streamer in question who was excited. In all fairness, the trailer looked great and promised many features that DICE failed to deliver.

One user mentioned that the trailer was so engaging that they had persuaded their friends to buy the game. After seven months, the user is the only person in his friend group who still owns a copy of Battlefield 2042.

Another player commented that they had uninstalled the game in January because there were better games they could invest their time in. The player also mentioned that they would only return if there were any radical improvements in the future.

The series holds a special place in the hearts of those who grew up with it. However, many have been disheartened by the state of the game.

Some even feel that a game like Insurgency Sandstorm is a better alternative to Battlefield 2042.

One fan expressed that they felt sorry for the streamer after what happened to the game. Fans added that they expected something along the lines of a better Battlefield 4.

Some have always believed that the trailer was nothing but false advertising, since most of the features and content have not been implemented in Battlefield 2042.

Another user replied that EA probably spent all their budget on making the trailer, and this may have affected the development of the actual game.

Battlefield 2042 is the perfect lesson for any video game developer to ensure quality checks throughout a game's cycle. Creating an amazing trailer and then failing to deliver a product that lives up to the hype does more harm than good.

DICE needs to find a balance between the trailer and the actual game, which it has failed to do so far.

Edited by Siddharth Satish