EA FC 24 TOTS Midfielder Plus Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 TOTS Midfielder Plus Evolution in Ultimate Team to help gamers level up low-tier midfield cards and make them usable on the virtual pitch. However, since this is a paid EVO, fans will have to spend either 100,000 coins or 500 FC points to unlock the challenges required to receive the upgrades for the card of their choice.

There have been plenty of EVOs released during the Team of the Season promo. While some of them have been free to complete, others, such as the Moment of Truth EVO, require coins or FC Points. The EA FC 24 TOTS Midfielder Plus Evolution is the latest inclusion in this category.

All requirements of the EA FC 24 TOTS Midfielder Plus Evolution

Evander can be upgraded (Image via EA Sports)

To be eligible for the boosts offered by the EA FC 24 TOTS Midfielder Plus Evolution, a player must meet the following criteria and fulfill these requirements in the world of Ultimate Team:

Overall: Max 85

Pace: Max 85

Shooting: Max 81

Defending: Max 76

Number of PlayStyles: Max 7

Number of PlayStyle+: Max zero

These are some of the best players who meet these requirements and can receive the +8 boost offered by the EA FC 24 TOTS Midfielder Plus Evolution:

Phil Foden: 85

Rodrigo Zalazar: 85

Rodrigo De Paul: 84

Iker Muniain: 84

Jordi Alba: 83

Evander 83

Lee Kang-In: 82

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 24 TOTS Midfielder Plus Evolution

Similar to the recently released TOTS Plus Protector Evolution, the EA FC 24 TOTS Midfielder Plus Evolution contains three levels. Each level has distinct challenges that players must complete to unlock the upgrades that the level offers. These are the specific boosts offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

Passing +5

Dribbling +5

Physical +8

PlayStyle Long Ball Pass

PlayStyle+ Technical

Level 2 upgrades:

Pace +5

Shooting +8

Dribbling +5

PlayStyle Pinged Pass

PlayStyle+ Tiki Taka

Level 3 Upgrades:

Pace +4

Passing +5

Defending +6

Weak foot +1 star

PlayStyle Dead Ball

PlayStyle+ First Touch

Meanwhile, these are the challenges players have to complete in game modes like Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions to access the benefits offered by the EA FC 24 TOTS Midfielder Plus Evolution:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Win three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Assist three goals in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro using your active EVO player.

Play three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro using your active EVO player.

Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Score three goals in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro using your active EVO player.

Win three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro by at least two goals using your active EVO player.

Play three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro using your active EVO player.

Although this is a paid EVO, it is certainly worth completing for those looking to upgrade their rosters.

