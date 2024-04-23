EA FC 24 Moment of Truth Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the latest EVO of the Team of the Season promo, with EA FC 24 Moment of Truth Evolution allowing gamers to level up their attackers on the virtual pitch. This is a paid EVO, and fans must pay either 100,000 coins or 500 FC points to unlock the challenges required to obtain upgrades.

The TOTS Live event has been a massive success for Ultimate Team, providing fans with plenty of content to enjoy throughout the promo. Not only have there been player SBCs, a roster of amazing cards in packs, and some impressive objectives, but they have also released EVOs like the latest EA FC 24 Moment of Truth Evolution.

All requirements of the EA FC 24 Moment of Truth Evolution

Chiesa can be upgraded (Image via EA Sports)

To be eligible for the amazing boosts offered by EA FC 24 Moment of Truth Evolution, a player must meet the following requirements in Ultimate Team:

Overall rating: Max 84

Defending: Max 67

Number of PlayStyles: Max seven

Number of PlayStyles+: Max one

These are some of the best players who can be upgraded via EVO:

Federico Chiesa

Ryan Kent

Trinity Rodman

Ryan Cherki

Anderson Talisca

Randal Kolo Muani

Gabriel Jesus

These attackers possess decent base stats, and the EA FC 24 Moment of Truth Evolution will give them the required upgrades to become elite-tier in the current meta of the game.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 24 Moment of Truth Evolution

Like most other EVOs released in the game cycle, EA FC 24 Moment of Truth Evolution contains three levels, each with its requirements and boosts on offer. These are the upgrades provided by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

Overall +3

Shooting +2

Passing +2

Dribbling +2

PlayStyle First Touch

Level 2 upgrades:

Pace +3

Dribbling +3

Physical +5

Weak foot +1 star

Skills +1 star

PlayStyle QuickStep

Level 3 upgrades:

Overall +3

Pace +4

Shooting +5

Passing +2

PlayStyle Finesse Shot

PlayStyle+ Power Shot

Meanwhile, these are the challenges gamers must compete in various game modes to avail of the boosts offered by the EA FC 24 Moment of Truth promo:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 challenges:

Win five Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Score three goals in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game

Level 3 challenges:

Play three Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player.

Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least two goals on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Score five goals in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

