EA FC 24 84+ Double Upgrade SBC (October 31) - How to complete, cheapest costs, and more

The 84+ Double Upgrade SBC has been refreshed, along with the latest 6 pm content, allowing EA FC 24 players access to a new repeatable Squad Building Challenge. This inclusion will be live for two more days and can be used to grind for some high-rated cards. Considering the Centurions promo is going strong, players looking to pack cards from this ongoing series should also find the fresh 84+ Double Upgrade SBC useful.

This article is a short guide listing all the requirements that EA FC 24 players need to keep in mind while attempting this Squad Building Challenge. Read on to get information that will help you decide whether grinding the Squad Building Challenge is worth your time.

The 84+ Double Upgrade SBC will be live in EA FC 24 for only a couple of days

Utility challenges that are relatively cheap and have simple requirements are ideal for Ultimate Team players looking for an SBC to grind. While it has only been a month since this title was released, most gamers should have some fodder lying in their squads. Upgrade challenges such as this 84+ Double Upgrade SBC are designed to help players exchange their lower-rated fodder for new ones.

Without further ado, here are the requirements for the 84+ Double Upgrade SBC with the estimated fodder cost also mentioned below:

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of IF (In-Form) or TOTW (Team of the Week) players in the squad: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 83

Estimated fodder cost: 25,000 to 30,000 Coins across all platforms

Are the 84+ Double Upgrade SBC rewards worth grinding?

While the list of requirements for completing this SBC may not be a long one, the 84+ Double Upgrade challenge still requires a unique TOTW (Team of the Week) card with In-Form upgrades.

At the time of writing, the estimated cost of completing this SBC is around 27,000 coins. That may not be a lot, but this inclusion is still not as cheap as some of the other reputable challenges currently live in EA FC 24.

On paper, players would need to exchange a squad of 83-rated cards for the possibility of getting two items that are guaranteed to be rare, gold, and have an overall rating of at least 84 or above.

With Centurions bringing a number of highly-rated SBCs into the game, this 84+ Double Upgrade inclusion may seem lacking to many players as far as its rewards go.

However, Upgrade challenges are designed to help those who have a lot of unused fodder lying around in their Ultimate Team Squads. And while there may be dedicated SBCs live in EA FC 24 that are sure to provide better rewards, the 84+ Double Upgrade SBC is repeatable. Therefore, it's ideal for those looking to grind a challenge for a chance to pack unique cards from the ongoing promos.