EA FC 24 85+ Player Pick SBC (January 9): All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

With the Versus promo being underway in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has stuck to the usual schedule and released an upgrade SBC on Monday, with the 85+ Player Pick now being live. This SBC is accompanied by the 81+ Double Upgrade as well, but with the rating threshold being much higher, it is no surprise that the player pick is the more popular option.

Upgrade packs have been an integral part of Ultimate Team since the inception of Squad Building Challenges in FIFA 17. These allow gamers to submit worthless fodder players in exchange for some amazing packs, and the latest 85+ Player Pick SBC is the perfect example, especially with plenty of Versus players being up for grabs in EA FC 24.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 85+ player pick SBC

Like most other Upgrade SBCs released so far during the EA FC 24 game cycle, the 85+ player pick also consists of a single squad. This makes the challenge significantly easier, especially with how simplistic and straightforward the requirements are.

These are the specific stipulations mentioned in the SBC:

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Number of players in the squad: 11

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 18,000 coins, which is to be expected considering the low price of 84-rated fodder players in the current transfer market. Gamers can also reduce these expenses by grinding other Upgrade SBCs and using untradeable items in this challenge.

EA FC 24 85+ Player Pick SBC cheapest solutions

There are plenty of 84-rated players to choose from when it comes to low-tier fodder. This squad features some of the cheapest ones:

Marcos Llorente: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Thiago: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Leroy Sane: 84

Mikel Merino: 84

Stanislav Lobotka: 84

Pernille Harder: 84

Guido Rodriguez: 83

Giulia Gwinn: 83

Total cost: 18,000 coins.

Is it worth completing the 85+ Player Pick SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The latest Versus promo contains two separate Fire and Ice Versions of some amazing players like Neymar, Heung Min Son, Sergio Ramos, and the legendary Marta. The inclusion of two versions means that there are double the number of special cards currently in packs in EA FC 24, making Upgrade SBCs even more appealing.

Not only does the 85+ player pick SBC offer a choice between three players rated 85 or higher, but the SBC itself is not too expensive to complete either. In the worst-case scenario, gamers must choose between three 85-rated players and potentially lose 10,000 coins worth of fodder. This is a gamble worth taking to have the chance of packing a high-tier meta item in Ultimate Team.