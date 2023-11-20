EA FC 24 85+ Upgrade SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

With the FC Pro Live promo in full swing in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the 85+ Upgrade SBC for gamers to test their luck and try to obtain one of these brand new live items. This is the best rating-based Upgrade SBC pack released so far in the game cycle and can be completed three times per day for the next four days.

Upgrade SBCs are an integral part of every promo in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team and are usually released on Monday to provide fans with some fresh content to grind over the course of the week before the next event arrives. The 85+ Upgrade SBC is a perfect example, as it will be available for the remainder of the promo.

The 85+ Upgrade SBC is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

FC Pro Live is an entertaining new addition to EA FC 24, introducing an entirely different version of dynamic cards that receive upgrades based on the results of competitive esports games.

With the FC Pro Open beginning soon, these special items are linked to specific professional players, and their overpowered stats make the brand new 85+ Upgrade SBC even more enticing.

This is an improvement over the recently released 84+ Triple Upgrade SBC released during the Triple Threat promo and can be completed three times per day. The most appealing aspect of this SBC is the cost, as it is extremely well priced.

How to complete the 85+ Upgrade SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Similar to most other Upgrade SBCs, this challenge also consists of a single squad with a specific set of restrictions.

These are the stipulations mentioned in its requirements:

Team overall rating: minimum 83

Number of players in the squad: 11

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 16,000 coins, which is to be expected considering the price of 83-rated fodder players in the current state of the transfer market.

However, gamers can lower these expenses by optimally utilizing the untradeable items in their clubs obtained from the rewards of various game modes, like Division Rivals and Champions.

Is it worth completing the 85+ Upgrade SBC in EA FC 24?

The current value of 85-rated players in the transfer market is much lower than the price of this SBC, which will make most gamers think twice before submitting their fodder to obtain the pack.

However, it is still worth completing for those looking to test their luck at potentially obtaining one of the new FC Pro Live cards, which can receive further boosts in the future.

Fans can also complete this SBC daily and accumulate the packs for a future promo, especially with Black Friday festivities beginnning soon in Ultimate Team.