EA FC 24 86+ Base or Triple Threat Hero PP SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports has released the latest Hero Player Pick SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team during the Winter Wildcards event, with the 86+ Base or Triple Threat Hero PP now being up for grabs. This is the first time that Triple Threat Heroes is available in a Hero pack or pick so far in the game cycle, increasing the number of overpowered names in the player pool.

The Winter Wildcards promo has been enjoyable and engaging over the course of its two-week duration. Not only have gamers had multiple rosters of special cards, but there have also been multiple store packs, objectives, and SBCs offering players and packs, including the latest 86+ Base or Triple Threat Hero PP.

The 86+ Base or Triple Threat Hero PP SBC is easy to complete in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The Triple Threat promo was released earlier in the game cycle of EA FC 24, featuring three players each from some of the biggest clubs in the world. These players included both current-gen male and female athletes, as well as retired legends who are now part of the Hero roster. The latter group is now available in the 86+ Base or Triple Threat Hero PP.

Heroes are some of the most overpowered and sought-after items in Ultimate Team. These legendary players never reached the lofty standards set by Icons but were renowned for their performances in their respective leagues. Not only do they possess some incredible stats, but they also offer unique chemistry benefits in EA FC 24.

How to complete the 86+ Base or Triple Threat Hero PP

Unlike previous Hero Player Pick SBCs, this one only consists of a single squad with a specific set of stipulations. This is a welcome surprise, as it makes the SBC more accessible to the masses, especially with the following requirements:

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Number of players in the squad: 11

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 80.000 coins, primarily due to the inflated price of Team of the Week items in the current state of the Ultimate Team transfer market. The SBC can be completed twice, and gamers can easily bring these expenses down by using untradeable items from their clubs.

Is the 86+ Base or Triple Threat Hero PP worth completing in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Here are some of the most coveted and expensive names available in this player pick:

David Ginola (Base and Triple Threat)

Yaya Toure (Base and Triple Threat)

Ramires (Base)

Lucio (Base)

Claudio Marchisio (Base)

Antonio Di Natale (Base)

With so many amazing players up for grabs, this SBC is certainly worth testing your luck with.