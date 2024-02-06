EA Sports has released the latest promo player pick SBC in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 86+ Ultimate Dynasties, TOTGS or Winter Wildcards player pick SBC now up for grabs. This pick offers players from three of the most popular and overpowered event rosters released so far in the game cycle, making it a tempting proposition for gamers looking to upgrade their ranks.

Such mixed campaign player picks have been a recurring aspect in Ultimate Team this year, exciting fans looking to obtain an expensive item. The latest EA FC 24 86+ Ultimate Dynasties, TOTGS or Winter Wildcards player pick is the most exciting one so far, as it provides a choice between four players.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 86+ Ultimate Dynasties, TOTGS or Winter Wildcards player pick SBC

Unlike previous player pick SBCs, the EA FC 24 86+ Ultimate Dynasties, TOTGS or Winter Wildcards player pick SBC requires two separate squads to be completed. However, each individual segment of the challenge features relatively lower-tier requirements. These are the specific stipulations:

Task 1: 84-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Number of players in the squad: 11

Task 2: 85-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Number of players in the squad: 11

The SBC does not require any Team of the Week players, which helps reduce the overall costs. These in-form items currently fetch a high price in the transfer market.

EA FC 24 86+ Ultimate Dynasties, TOTGS or Winter Wildcards player pick SBC cheapest solutions

Fodder players have risen in price since the end of the Team of the Year event in Ultimate Team. These are some of the cheapest players that can be used to complete the challenge:

Task 1: 84-rated squad

Pierre-Emile Hojberg: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Lucas Hernandez: 84

Luis Alberto: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Pauline Peyraud-Magnin: 83

Filip Kostic: 83

Thiago: 84

Catarina Macario: 84

Alejandro Grimaldo: 84

Caitlin Foord: 84

Costs: 18,500 coins

Task 2: 85-rated squad

Jamal Musiala: 86

Mary Earps: 86

Khadija Shaw: 85

Millie Bright: 85

Florian Wirtz: 85

Peter Gulacsi: 84

Pierre-Emile Hojberg: 84

Lucas Hernandez: 84

Luis Alberto: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Alejandro Grimaldo: 84

Costs: 49,000 coins

Is it worth completing the EA FC 24 86+ Ultimate Dynasties, TOTGS or Winter Wildcards player pick SBC?

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 67,500 coins. Meanwhile, these are some of the most overpowered and expensive items available in the player pick:

Kylian Mbappe (TOTGS)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Winter Wildcards)

Erling Haaland (Ultimate Dynasties)

Alexia Putellas (Winter Wildcards)

Virgil van Dijk (Winter Wildcards)

All of these players are worth much more than the cost of the SBC, making it a worthwhile proposition.