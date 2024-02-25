With the Fantasy FC promo now underway, EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 87+ Base/Triple Threat/UCL and UWCL Heroes player pick SBC in Ultimate Team for gamers to grind. The latest series includes new versions of Heroes. However, the older ones up for grabs in this Squad Building Challenge are also still some of the best and most overpowered items in this game.

Heroes are retired football legends renowned for their contributions to a particular league. While these players are not on the level of Icons in Ultimate Team, they are amazing in their own right and provide some impressive chemistry perks as well. The EA FC 24 87+ Base/Triple Threat/UCL and UWCL Heroes player pick SBC contains base and certain promo versions of these legends.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 87+ Base/Triple Threat/UCL and UWCL Heroes player pick SBC

Expand Tweet

Similar to previous Hero player pick SBCs, this player pick contains two separate tasks that must be completed to obtain the EA FC 24 87+ Base/Triple Threat/UCL and UWCL Heroes player pick SBC reward. These are the specific stipulations mentioned in the requirements of each segment:

Task 1: 84-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Task 2: 86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Since no Team of the Week players are required in this challenge, it can be completed for a cheaper cost, as in-form items are always expensive due to their rarity and usability in various SBCs.

EA FC 24 87+ Base/Triple Threat/UCL and UWCL Heroes player pick SBC solutions

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy to complete the SBC with the current transfer market prices during the ongoing Fantasy FC promo:

Task 1: 84-rated squad

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Fabinho: 84

Georgia Stanway: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Lucas Hernandez: 84

Lieke Martens: 84

Aubrey Kingsbury: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Pernille Harder: 84

Patrick Schick: 83

Hannah Blundell: 83

Cost: 20,000 coins

Task 2: 86-rated squad

Wendie Renard: 88

Alexandra Popp: 88

Lucy Bronze: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Fabinho: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Alejandro Grimaldo: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Mats Hummels: 83

Marco Asensio: 83

Cost: 78,000 coins

Is it worth completing the EA FC 24 87+ Base/Triple Threat/UCL and UWCL Heroes player pick SBC?

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 98,000 coins, and it can be completed twice. While most of the players on offer are below that value, plenty of amazing options are up for grabs via this challenge — like David Ginola, Yaya Toure, Lucio, and Ramires. This makes the SBC worth the gamble, as it can provide a card worth far more than the challenge's cost.