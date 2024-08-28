EA FC 24 96+ FUTTIES player pick SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

With the game cycle for the latest version of Ultimate Team being in its final stages, EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 96+ FUTTIES player pick SBC for gamers to test their luck with. This pick contains some of the most overpowered and highest-rated players in the game, allowing fans to upgrade their rosters and end the year with the best squad possible.
Several player pick SBCs with high rating thresholds have been released throughout the FUTTIES and Pre-Season promo, but the EA FC 24 96+ FUTTIES player pick SBC is the first of its kind to exclusively offer players from the FUTTIES roster. There were five separate squads of these items released in the game over one month, and this SBC offers some of the highest-rated ones.
All tasks of the EA FC 24 96+ FUTTIES player pick SBC in Ultimate Team
While the SBC offers a higher chance of providing fans with 99-rated versions of players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Mohammed Salah, the EA FC 24 96+ FUTTIES player pick SBC still has more lenient requirements than the recently released 95+ PTG/MYM/TOTT/GOTG Heroes/FUTTIES player pick. While both require two squads, the former is easier and less expensive to complete.
These are the specific stipulations mentioned in both segments of the SBC:
Task 1: 89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Task 2: 90-rated squad
- Any team of the Season or Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
The second segment requires a Team of the Week or Team of the Season player to be completed, but these items are now easily accessible in the transfer market or via packs during the ongoing promo.
Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 96+ FUTTIES player pick SBC in Ultimate Team
With the batch of re-released special cards from FUTTIES week 5 still being available in packs alongside other players from FUTTIES week 1-3, the price of fodder in the transfer market is lower than ever. These are some of the cheapest players you can buy to complete the EA FC 24 96+ FUTTIES player pick most optimally and efficiently possible:
Task 1: 89-rated squad
- Julio Cascante: 93
- Michael Murillo: 92
- Ramon Sosa: 92
- Luka Modric: 87
- Toni Kroos: 86
- Dani Parejo: 86
- Kim Little: 86
- Bukayo Saka: 86
- Matthijs De Ligt: 86
- Ilkay Gundogan: 86
- Aymeric Laporte: 85
Cost: 57,000 coins
Task 2: 90-rated squad
- Davide Frattesi: 94
- Jorge Campos: 93
- Michael Murillo: 92
- Jorge Sanchez: 92
- Toni Kroos: 86
- Lea Schuller: 86
- Kim Little: 86
- Sadio Mane: 86
- Jamal Musiala: 86
- Ronald Araujo: 86
- Lauren Hemp: 86
- Aymeric Laporte: 85
Cost: 67,000 coins
Overall, the SBC is certainly worth completing.
