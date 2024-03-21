EA FC 24 Alejandro Grimaldo Ultimate Birthday SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the final player SBC of the first phase of the Ultimate Birthday promo, with the EA FC 24 Alejandro Grimaldo Ultimate Birthday SBC being up for grabs. This is a fantastic option for gamers looking to get a new and overpowered left-back to add to their squads, especially for those seeking some Bundesliga chemistry links.

The Ultimate Birthday promo has focused on providing players with five-star boosts to either their skill moves or weak foot abilities. The EA FC 24 Alejandro Grimaldo SBC is no different, as the Spaniard now has a five-star weak foot. He already possesses several special cards this season, including multiple Team of the Week players and a Winter Wildcards version. However, this is his most impressive item in the game.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Alejandro Grimaldo Ultimate Birthday SBC

Expand Tweet

There have been plenty of player SBCs released during the ongoing promo that require multiple segments, including the latest EA FC 24 Alejandro Grimaldo Ultimate Birthday SBC. The challenge requires two segments, featuring the following stipulations:

Task 1: Bundesliga

Bundesliga players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Task 2: Spain

Spain players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

The second segment requiring a Team of the Week player will certainly boost the price of the SBC due to the high demand for these special items. These cards are always required for high-profile SBCs in the world of Ultimate Team, and their rarity makes them even more expensive.

Cheapest solutions for the EA FC 24 Alejandro Grimaldo Ultimate Birthday SBC

The Ultimate Birthday promo has significantly reduced the price of fodder players in the current state of the transfer market, especially due to the large number of packs being opened and so many Upgrade SBCs being available. These are some of the cheapest players you can buy to complete the latest player SBC from scratch:

Task 1: Bundesliga

Thiago: 84

Marta Torrejon: 84

Fabinho: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Koke: 84

Pernille Harder: 84

Marco Asensio: 83

Hannah Blundell: 83

Cost: 22,000 coins

Task 2: Spain

Palhinha: 87

Viktor Gyokeres: 87

Thiago Silva: 84

Pernille Harder: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Stanislav Lobotka: 84

Koke: 84

Leroy Sane: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Fabinho: 84

Georgia Stanway: 84

Cost: 57,000 coins

Is it worth completing the EA FC 24 Alejandro Grimaldo Ultimate Birthday SBC?

Despite not being as high-rated as many would have expected, the card itself is exceptional, boasting a five-star weak foot and some impressive PlayStyles for a defender. Not only is he a capable player in the current meta, he also provides chemistry links to players like TOTY Frimpong, making it a worthwhile SBC.