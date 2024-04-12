EA FC 24 Alessandro Bastoni POTM SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has revealed the winner of March's Serie A Player of the Month award by releasing the EA FC 24 Alessandro Bastoni POTM SBC. The Italian center-back has had an excellent season so far with Inter, and his defensive contributions — along with two assists in March — have earned him an 89-rated special item.

This is not his first overpowered item to be released in this game, with him already possessing a 90-rated Showdown item. However, for gamers who missed out on that amazing version, the EA FC 24 Alessandro Bastoni POTM SBC card is an amazing alternative.

All tasks in the EA FC 24 Alessandro Bastoni POTM SBC

Expand Tweet

While the EA FC 24 Alessandro Bastoni POTM card is 89-rated, similar to how the Showdown SBC version was on release, the new Squad Building Challenge is much cheaper. This is mostly because Bastoni's new item can't receive upgrades. You need to complete two tasks to unlock the Italian center-back's fresh card.

Task 1: Top form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Number of players in the squad: 11

Task 2: Serie A

Serie A TIM players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Number of players in the squad: 11

The requirement for a Team of the Week item in the first segment will definitely make this SBC more expensive than anticipated. This is because such special cards are rare and costly in the transfer market due to their desirability and usability in various challenges.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Alessandro Bastoni POTM SBC

Bastoni has some amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Golazo promo to complete the EA FC 24 Alessandro Bastoni POTM SBC in the most optimal and cost-effective manner possible:

Task 1: Top form

Edon Zhegrova: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Paulina Dudek: 84

Lisandro Martinez: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Thiago: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Yannick Carrasco: 84

Luis Alberto: 84

Fabinho: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Cost: 47,000 coins

Task 2: Serie A

Luka Modric: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Beth Mead: 87

Sadio Mane: 86

Milan Skriniar: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Marcos Llorente: 84

Adrien Rabiot: 84

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Cost: 50,000 coins

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 97,000 coins, which is reasonable for an 89-rated center-back with the Jockey+ and Block+ PlayStyles, 83 pace, 90 defending, and 88 physicality. The combination of all these attributes makes him a force to be reckoned with on the virtual pitch.