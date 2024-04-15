EA FC 24 Alessandro Florenzi Flashback SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Alessandro Florenzi Flashback SBC in Ultimate Team, giving gamers a massive throwback to the Italian defender's glory days with AS Roma. He has been a fan-favorite in the virtual world due to his various special cards over the years, and his latest SBC item shifts him to a midfield position and gives him the stats needed to be overpowered once again.

Flashback SBCs are an amazing aspect of Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to use boosted versions of players who had stellar moments in the past. The latest EA FC 24 Alessandro Florenzi Flashback card is the perfect example, as it commemorates his long-range goal against FC Barcelona in 2015.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Alessandro Florenzi Flashback SBC

Florenzi has some amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

It comes as no surprise that a card of this caliber does not come cheap. The EA FC 24 Alessandro Florenzi Flashback item has been given the alternate position as a central midfielder, allowing gamers to make the most out of his well-rounded stats and attributes. The SBC to unlock the card consists of two segments, featuring the following stipulations in its requirements:

Task 1: Italy

Italy players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Task 2: Serie A

Serie A TIM players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

While the rating threshold requirements of each segment are high, the SBC does not require any Team of the Week players. This will make the challenge easier to complete, as TOTW cards are always expensive in the transfer market due to their rarity and usability in a variety of SBCs.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Alessandro Florenzi Flashback SBC

These are some of the cheapest players you can purchase to complete the EA FC 24 Alessandro Florenzi Flashback SBC before the Team of the Season promo begins in Ultimate Team:

Task 1: Italy

Luka Modric: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Paulina Dudek: 84

Lisandro Martinez: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Thiago: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Yannick Carrasco: 84

Lisa Boattin: 84

Fabinho: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Cost: 35,000 coins

Task 2: Serie A

Jan Oblak: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Victor Osimhem: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Florian Wirtz: 85

Kieran Trippier: 85

Aymeric Laporte: 85

Ruben Neves: 84

Randal Kolo Muani: 84

Pernille Harder: 84

Cost: 100,000 coins

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 135,000 coins, which is an excellent deal for a card of this caliber. Not only does he possess some amazing stats, PlayStyles, and a five-star weak foot, but he also can play as a midfielder and a right-back. This makes the SBC a worthwhile proposition.