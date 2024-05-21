EA FC 24 Alexander Sorloth TOTS SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released arguably the most anticipated Team of the Season SBC of the La Liga TOTS promo, with the EA FC 24 Alexander Sorloth TOTS SBC being up for grabs. The Norwegian striker finished the season as the league's top scorer, outshining Jude Bellingham and earning an incredible 92-rated special card in FUT.
The tall striker already possesses an overpowered Ultimate Birthday version in FC 24, which has quickly become a fan favorite due to its low price and aerial ability. The player's height, strength, and jumping ability make him the perfect forward in this game's current meta. As such, the EA FC 24 Alexander Sorloth TOTS SBC is a must-do for anyone looking to get a new special item of this footballer and better results in the game.
All tasks of the EA FC 24 Alexander Sorloth TOTS SBC
Despite being one of the most popular attackers in this title, the EA FC 24 Alexander Sorloth TOTS SBC is really affordable and has very reasonable requirements. Unlike expensive Squad Building Challenges like Jules Kounde, this one only requires two squads to be completed, featuring the following stipulations:
Task 1: Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 83
Task 2: La Liga
- La Liga EA SPORTS players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Despite both segments requiring a Team of the Season or Team of the Week card in FC 24, the low rating threshold of these squads will make this SBC easy to complete. There are plenty of ways to obtain TOTS and TOTW players in the current state of Ultimate Team, especially with so many objectives and SBCs being available.
Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Alexander Sorloth TOTS SBC
These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing La Liga Team of the Season event to complete the EA FC 24 Alexander Sorloth TOTS SBC in the most optimal way possible:
Task 1: Top Form
- Tariq Lamptey: 84
- Desiree Scott: 84
- Thiago: 84
- Gerard Moreno: 83
- Fabian Schar: 82
- Dusan Tadic: 82
- Guglielmo Vicario: 82
- Raphael Guerreiro: 82
- David Garcia: 82
- Callum Wilson: 82
- Kasper Schmeichel: 81
Cost: 22,000 coins
Task 2: LaLiga
- Kieran Trippier: 87
- Lena Oberdorf: 87
- Luka Modric: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Dani Parejo: 86
- Koke: 84
- Bruno Guimaraes: 84
- Thiago Silva: 84
- Marta Torrejon: 84
- Amanda Ilestedt: 84
- Fabinho: 84
Cost: 47,000 coins
Overall, the SBC is certainly worth completing and is an absolute bargain, considering the card it offers.
