EA FC 24 Around The World SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

One of the engaging EA FC 24 features that keeps players glued to their screens is the Squad Building Challenges (SBCs). Among these, the Hybrid Nations SBC group offers a series of intriguing challenges, with Around the World being the final and most difficult one. Completing this SBC rewards players with an untradeable Rare Mega pack containing 30 rare gold items, including players and consumables.

In this guide, we will explore effective solutions to tackle the Around the World SBC in EA FC 24, along with expected costs and other essential tips.

How to complete the Around The World SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Around The World SBC in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Requirements:

Before diving into the solutions, let's familiarize ourselves with the SBC's requirements:

Exactly 10 nationalities in the squad. Minimum of 8 rare players. Minimum team rating of 81. At least 2 chemistry points on every player. Minimum 24 squad chemistry.

To meet these requirements, it's essential to devise a strategy that combines players from various nationalities while maintaining a high level of chemistry. The use of players from the same league is a common approach. Here, La Liga and the English Premier League prove to be rich sources of players from diverse nationalities.

Solution:

Goalkeeper (GK): Rui Silva (Real Betis) Left Wing-back (LWB): Jose Gaya (Valencia) Center-back (CB): Reinildo (Atletico Madrid) Center-back (CB): Fernando Reges (Sevilla) Center-back (CB): Andreas Christensen (Barcelona) Right Wing-back (RWB): Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid) Central Midfielder (CM): Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid) Central Midfielder (CM): Victor Tsygankov (Girona) Attacking Midfielder (CAM): William Carvalho (Real Betis) Striker (ST): Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) Striker (ST): Enes Unal (Getafe)

All these players are from La Liga, ensuring a solid 33-strong chemistry. Given the minimum team rating requirement of 81, it's wise to use players rated 81 or higher. However, if you encounter alternatives that meet the criteria but have slightly lower ratings, including one or two of them should not be an issue.

Considering the potential costs associated with assembling this squad in EA FC 24 is crucial. Given the high average rating requirement, some players may be priced at over 1000/2000 coins. It is recommended to check the market prices for each player to ensure they fit within your budget before making any purchases.

The Around the World in EA FC 24's Hybrid Nations SBC group offers a rewarding challenge for players. By handpicking players from leagues rich in diverse nationalities, such as La Liga and the English Premier League, you can successfully meet the firm requirements and complete this SBC.

Keep an eye on player prices, and don't hesitate to explore alternative solutions to fit your budget in EA FC 24.