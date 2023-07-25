EA FC 24 Arsenal player predicted ratings

The excitement surrounding the highly anticipated release of EA FC 24 keeps growing, especially for loyal Arsenal fans. Among the greatest football clubs that have been featured in the game, the English giants stand out. They are loved by virtual football enthusiasts for their remarkable lineup and captivating, fast-paced playing style. The Gunners displayed their potential at its finest in the previous season. They finished second in the Premier League table, which was their highest ranking since 2016, and secured a spot in the next UEFA Champions League.

Throughout the evolution of the virtual football series, the club's skilled players have gained immense popularity. They offer gamers an immersive and challenging virtual football experience making them a top choice for most players. In anticipation of EA FC 24, it's obvious that this Arsenal team will continue to dominate virtual football.

Arsenal players in EA FC 24 are expected to have an upgraded overall rating

Arsenal celebrating a goal during the season (Image via Getty)

The past season started greatly in their favor of the club, securing an impressive 50 points from the first 19 games, their best-ever start to a Premier League campaign. At that point, they led the title race, fueling hopes of breaking Manchester City's dominance.

However, the second half of the season witnessed a complete contrast in the team's form, which made them eventually finish five points behind City. Several factors contributed to this, including injuries to key players and questionable decisions made by manager Mikel Arteta.

Team discussion (Image via Getty)

On the other hand, Arsenal's season had many positives. The development and significant contributions of young players like Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Emile Smith Rowe contributed significantly. The team also demonstrated strength against the most competitive teams in the Premier League, providing hope for a title challenge in the upcoming season.

Here's a list of Arsenal players, their expected ratings for EA FC 24, and how they differ from FIFA 23.

Goalkeepers

Runar Alex Runarsson - 71 (+1)

Matt Turner - 77

Aaron Ramsdale - 82 (+1)

Defenders

Cedric Soares - 74 (-2)

Kieran Tierney - 81

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 80

Rob Holding - 77

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 78

Auston Trusty - 72 (+2)

Ben White - 80 (+1)

Gabriel - 82 (+2)

Jurrien Timber - 80 (+1)

William Saliba - 82 (+3)

Nuno Tavares - 76 (+3)

Jakub Kiwior - 73 (+12)

Midfielders

Jorginho - 85

Mohamed Elneny - 77

Thomas Partey - 85 (+1)

Martin Odegaard - 86 (+3)

Declan Rice - 84 (+1)

Emile Smith Rowe - 80

Albert Sambi Lokonga -

Fabio Vieira - 75

Forwards

Leandro Trossard - 80 (+1)

Nicolas Pepe - 81

Gabriel Jesus - 84 (+1)

Reiss Nelson - 73

Kai Havertz - 84

Edward Nketiah - 75 (+3)

Bukayo Saka - 85 (+3)

Folarin Balogun - 71 (+4

Gabriel Martinelli - 81 (+3)

Arsenal's captain will lead them to success

Arsenal Captain Martin Odegaard (Image via Getty)

The 24-year-old Norwegian, Martin Odegaard, had an exceptional season, emerging as one of the club's most consistent performers and playing a vital role in their second-place finish in the Premier League. Odegaard's strengths lie in his vision, passing, and dribbling abilities.

A highly creative player, he pierces defenses with his passing and dribbling skills. He's also reliable when it comes to scoring decisive and spectacular goals. His presence in the team will most likely make them a frequent pick in the upcoming EA FC 24.

Arsenal will be a dominant side in the upcoming game title (Image via Getty)

The squad perfectly balances creativity and youth. Youngsters like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have already proven themselves among the world's elite while having much room to grow. If these potential ratings come true in the final release, the giants will be a force to be reckoned with in EA FC 24 without any doubt.

The team has also welcomed new signings like Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice. Their performances will bring a fresh and dynamic approach to the team and to the game.

Moreover, the presence of Aaron Ramsdale, Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, Leandro Trossard, and Gabriel Jesus will further enhance Arsenal's virtual prowess in EA FC 24.