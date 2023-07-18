EA FC 24 Manchester City player predicted ratings

The anticipation surrounding the release of EA FC 24 is reaching a fever pitch among avid gamers and football enthusiasts worldwide. Manchester City is one of the biggest football clubs in England. They have captured the hearts of virtual football fans with their rich history, formidable lineup, and exhilarating style of play. As the virtual football series has evolved over the years, Manchester City's dominance and entertaining gameplay have made them a popular choice for gamers seeking an immersive and challenging virtual football experience.

With the arrival of EA FC 24, Manchester City fans are eagerly speculating on the player ratings that will shape their virtual team. From the lightning-fast speed of Kyle Walker to the clinical finishing of Erling Haaland, Manchester City's virtual roster promises to be a force to be reckoned with. In this article, we will delve into the exciting and highly anticipated player ratings of Manchester City in EA FC 24.

Manchester City players in EA FC 24 are expected to have an upgraded overall rating

Manchester City players celebrating season accomplishments (Image via Getty)

Manchester City had an extremely successful 2022/23 season. Finishing the Premier League top of the table with 89 points and an impressive +61 goal difference, snatching the FA Cup from Manchester United, and overcoming Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League, the Blues secured the treble under Pep Guardiola's managerial supervision this season.

Manchester City's spectacular form will surely translate to their ratings in EA FC 24. The club has bolstered its rank by being active in the transfer market. This is to add to the host of world-class names already present on its roster.

Player rating prediction for Manchester City (Image via EA Sports)

New signings like Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea make them an even stronger contender this season. Here's a list of Manchester City players, their expected ratings for EA FC 24, and how they differ from FIFA 23.

Goalkeepers

Scott Carson - 65

- 65 Stefan Ortega - 79 (-1)

- 79 (-1) Ederson Moraes - 89

- 89 Zack Steffen - 76 (-1)

Defenders

Kyle Walker - 84 (-1)

- 84 (-1) John Stones - 84 (+1)

- 84 (+1) Joao Cancelo - 88 (+2)

- 88 (+2) Aymeric Laporte - 86

- 86 Nathan Ake - 82 (+4)

- 82 (+4) Manuel Akanji - 82

- 82 Ruben Dias - 88 (+1)

- 88 (+1) Sergio Gomez - 74 (+2)

- 74 (+2) Issa Kabore - 72 (+3)

- 72 (+3) Rico Lewis - 81

Midfielders

Kevin De Bruyne - 91

- 91 Mateo Kovacic - 83

- 83 Bernardo Silva - 88

- 88 Kalvin Phillips - 80 (-1)

- 80 (-1) Rodri - 89 (+2)

- 89 (+2) Cole Palmer - 66 (-1)

- 66 (-1) Maximo Perrone - 71

Forwards

Riyad Mahrez - 85 (-1)

- 85 (-1) Jack Grealish - 85 (+1)

- 85 (+1) Erling Haaland - 91 (+3)

- 91 (+3) Phil Foden - 86 (+1)

- 86 (+1) Julian Alvarez - 81 (+3)

- 81 (+3) Filip Stevanovic - 63 (-1)

Manchester City Captain Kevin De Bruyne (Image via Getty)

In EA FC 24, Manchester City's predicted ratings showcase the strength and depth of their squad. With Ederson Moraes leading the way in goal with an impressive rating of 89, the defensive line is strong with the likes of Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, and John Stones, all of whom are expected to see improved ratings. The midfield is anchored by the exceptional Kevin De Bruyne, with a potential rating of 91, while Bernardo Silva and Rodri have also received well-deserved upgrades.

The attacking department is set to be a force to be reckoned with, thanks to the presence of Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, and Phil Foden, who may see significant improvements in their ratings. With this talented squad, Manchester City fans can look forward to dominating the virtual challenges in the upcoming title.