EA FC 24 Black Friday Challenge 4 SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

The latest Daily Challenge SBC of the Black Friday promo is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team and is aptly titled the Black Friday Challenge 4 SBC. Similar to its predecessors, it is rather difficult to complete due to high chemistry requirements and plenty of restrictions, but the reward on offer is worth the effort.

EA Sports has done an incredible job of keeping their playerbase engaged and entertained during the Black Friday festivities in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. Not only are there more special cards available in packs than ever before, but there is a seemingly endless supply of SBCs to provide fans with the packs they need to test their luck.

The Black Friday Challenge 4 SBC is now available in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced the brand new Thunderstruck promo during Black Friday in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, providing fans with even more special cards alongside the Best Of Campaign re-release. This has increased the demand for packs, as players are always looking to try and get their hands on these exciting new items. This makes the Black Friday 4 SBC even more appealing.

Like other SBCs of its kind, this one will push you with its steep and tricky requirement list, making it rather hard to complete. It offers a Prime Gold Players pack upon completion and will be available in the game for the next 24 hours.

How to complete the Black Friday Challenge 4 SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Like most other such Challenge SBCs, this one also consists of a single squad and has a set of restrictions. These are the specific stipulations mentioned in the requirements of the challenge:

Nations/Regions: Maximum five in your starting eleven

Players from the same league: Maximum two in your starting eleven

Players from the same club: Maximum three in your starting eleven

Rare players: Minimum six in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 77

Total chemistry: Minimum 29

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 5,500 coins. While the cost might not seem exorbitant, the requirements can be tricky to navigate. The best possible way to complete this SBC is to use players from one nation but different leagues. Regions like France, Spain, and England are best suited for this purpose, with the addition of women's leagues to EA FC 24 increasing the player pool even more.

Is it worth completing the Black Friday Challenge 4 SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The SBC offers a Prime Gold Players pack upon completion, which is worth 45,000 coins in the Ultimate Team store. This makes the SBC a worthwhile proposition, especially since the pack contains tradeable contents that could yield a Thunderstruck player.