With the Road to the Finals promo beginning in Ultimate Team, EA Sports has also released the EA FC 24 Brian Brobbey Eredivisie POTM SBC for gamers to unlock. The Dutch striker has been in sublime form in the league this season, earning his second POTM SBC item in the process. This latest version possesses some very impressive stats and attributes.

With his previous POTM item having an overall rating of 86, the latest EA FC 24 Brian Brobbey Eredivisie POTM SBC item has received a boost up to an 87 rating. He also possesses the Rapid PlayStyle+, along with the Aerial, Power Header, Bruiser, and Power Shot PlayStyles. All these factors combine to make the SBC rather appealing for gamers looking for a cheap and affordable striker.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Brian Brobbey Eredivisie POTM SBC

Similar to the previous 86-rated item SBC, this version of the EA FC 24 Brian Brobbey Eredivisie POTM SBC also requires a single squad to be unlocked. These are the exact stipulations mentioned in the requirements of the SBC:

Players from the Netherlands: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Number of players in the starting eleven: 11

This is rather expected, considering the price of other lower-league POTM SBCs released so far in the game cycle.

EA FC 24 Brian Brobbey Eredivisie POTM SBC cheapest solutions

With the price of fodder players being relatively high in the current state of the transfer market, 85-rated players are boosted in value. However, these are some of the cheapest players you can buy to complete this SBC:

Gregor Kobel: 87

Lucy Bronze: 87

Yan Sommer: 84

Koen Casteels: 84

Fabinho: 84

Lucas Hernandez: 84

Yannick Carrasco: 84

Caroline Weir: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Eugenie Le Sommer: 84

Memphis Depay: 84

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 44,000 coins, which is helped slightly by the fact that it does not require any expensive Team of the Week items. These in-forms always fetch a high price in the transfer market due to their rarity and are often in demand in various high-tier SBCs like TOTY Icon George Best.

Is it worth completing the EA FC 24 Brian Brobbey Eredivisie POTM SBC?

The Dutch marksman from Ajax has received an amazing 87-rated version with the following in-game attributes and stats:

Pace: 93

Shooting: 87

Passing: 82

Dribbling: 86

Defending: 42

Physicality: 90

He also possesses some useful PlayStyles, further boosting his physical traits and attacking capabilities. This makes the SBC a worthwhile proposition for gamers using an Eredivisie squad in Ultimate Team, as he will definitely be a usable attacker in the current meta of the game.