EA FC 24 Brian Brobbey Eredivisie POTM SBC - How to complete, cheapest solutions, all tasks, and more

The EA FC 24 Brian Brobbey Eredivisie POTM SBC is now available in Ultimate Team, and there's an excellent card that players can add to their respective squads. Ajax has witnessed a resurgence in recent weeks, and Dutchman Brobbey has been at the center of it. To honor his performances, EA Sports has released a special card with boosted stats and overall.

You won't need to open any packs to get this card, and completing the SBC is straightforward. Moreover, it has only one task, and the conditions are easy to manage. The required fodder should be easily available for all players, irrespective of whether they're veterans or beginners.

All EA FC 24 Brian Brobbey Eredivisie POTM SBC tasks

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, the latest POTM SBC has only one task.

# of players from Holland: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Cheapest EA FC 24 Brian Brobbey Eredivisie POTM SBC solutions

Since the solo task doesn't require any in-form card, you can complete it for slightly under 40,000 coins if you buy all the cards from the market.

Casey Stanway 84

Wojciech Szczesny 86

Marta Torrejon 84

Toni Kroos 86

Jack Grealish 85

Lea Schuller 86

Stanislav Lobotka 84

Pierre Hojberg 84

Sven Botman 83

Alessia Russo 84

Jane Campbell 84

How to complete the EA FC 24 Brian Brobbey Eredivisie POTM SBC

The best way to complete this particular SBC is to hold on to your coins and grind for different packs. For one, it's available for several days, and it has only one task. Hence, all you need are 11 items that combine together to form an 85-rated squad.

When will the EA FC 24 Brian Brobbey Eredivisie POTM SBC expire?

The latest SBC is available until February 8, 2024.

Is the EA FC 24 Brian Brobbey Eredivisie POTM SBC worth completing?

Detailed stats of the card (Image via EA Sports)

After completing the challenge, you will acquire an 86-rated ST card, which, interestingly, offers the Rapid+ playstyle. However, it doesn't have any other playstyle, and the card also suffers due to the 3 star Skills and Medium/Low work rates.

While the card is cheap to obtain, there are far better alternatives currently available on the market.