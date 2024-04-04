EA FC 24 Callum Hudson-Odoi Player Moments SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Callum Hudson-Odoi Player Moments SBC for gamers to unlock in Ultimate Team. With this launch, the English winger has received an immense boost to his stats and overall rating. Moreover, he's received additional PlayStyles that make him a force to be reckoned with on the virtual pitch.

While there have been several interesting Player Moments Squad Building Challenges over the course of the game cycle, the inclusion of this EA FC 24 Callum Hudson-Odoi Player Moments SBC is the most surprising by far.

The new upgrades provided to the former Chelsea FC attacker make him a top-tier attacker in this game's current meta, especially due to the Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle and five-star skill move boost.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Callum Hudson-Odoi Player Moments SBC

The latest player moments SBC is now live (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 24 Callum Hudson-Odoi Player Moments is more expensive than the recently released Player Moments Camara SBC. This is unsurprising, considering the reward on offer.

While the Camara challenge had two segments, the latest one has three. Here are the conditions you have to meet to complete the EA FC 24 Callum Hudson-Odoi Player Moments SBC:

Task 1: Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Task 2: England

England players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Task 3: Premier League

Premier League players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

All three segments in this SBC require a TOTW card, which will undoubtedly increase the challenge's cost because of the rarity of these special items.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Callum Hudson-Odoi Player Moments SBC

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Golazo promo to complete the EA FC 24 Callum Hudson-Odoi Player Moments SBC:

Task 1: Top Form

Thiago: 84

Randal Kolo Muani: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Alejandro Grimaldo: 84

Nuno da Costa: 83

Kasper Schmeichel: 81

Danilo Pereira: 81

Dejan Kulusevski: 81

Rui Patricio: 81

Arkadiusz Milik: 81

Emily Fox: 81

Cost: 40,000 coins

Task 2: England

Ewa Pajor: 87

Edon Zhegrova: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Beth Mead: 87

Dani Parejo: 86

Georgia Stanway: 84

Alejandro Grimaldo: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Julian Brandt: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Thiago: 84

Cost: 68,000 coins

Task 3: Premier League

Mats Hummels: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Becky Sauerbrunn: 85

Yassine Bounou: 85

Millie Bright: 85

Julian Brandt: 84

Aurelien Tchouameni: 84

Lucas Hernandez: 84

Cost: 99,000 coins

