EA FC 24 Cengiz Under RTTF SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

With UEFA Club competitions resuming regular proceedings soon and heading to the knockout stages, EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Cengiz Under RTTF to capitalize on the hype surrounding the event. Turkish giants Fenerbahce is currently playing in the UEFA Conference League, and their progress in the tournament will determine the upgrades received by the 88-rated squad.

RTTF SBCs have been returning to the world of Ultimate Team recently, with EA Sports allowing gamers to get their hands on these dynamic items. The EA FC 24 Cengiz Under RTTF SBC is especially appealing due to its cheap cost and the five-star skill move boost.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Cengiz Under RTTF SBC

Despite the 88-rated EA FC 24 Cengiz Under RTTF card having impressive stats and potential, he is still hard to accommodate into a squad due to his nation and league links. As a result, the SBC has fewer requirements and is extremely cheap, with only one squad required to unlock the special item.

Under has some impressive attributes (Image via EA Sports)

These are the specific stipulations mentioned in the requirements of the SBC:

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Minimum one in your starting eleven Team overall rating: Minimum 81

Minimum 81 Number of players in the squad: 11

While the low rating threshold of the SBC makes it easy to complete, the requirement of a Team of the Week player will boost the overall expenditure. These special items are always expensive in the transfer market due to their rarity and demand in various SBCs, but gamers can bring this cost down by crafting the 83+ TOTW Upgrade player pick with their untradeable fodder items.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Cengiz Under RTTF SBC

The ongoing Golazo promo has helped reduce the price of fodder players significantly due to the high volume of packs being opened in the Ultimate Team store. These are some of the cheapest players you can purchase to optimally complete the EA FC 24 Cengiz Under RTTF SBC and not waste any coins on unnecessary players:

Robin Zentner: 85 (Team of the Week)

85 (Team of the Week) Alisha Lehmann: 81

81 Lewis Dunk: 81

81 Armand Lauriente : 80

: 80 Mauro Arambarri: 80

80 Marko Dmitrovic : 80

: 80 Naomi Girma: 80

80 Sophie Ingle: 80

80 Matheus Lima : 80

: 80 Antonio Adan: 80

80 Axel Disasi: 79

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 35,000 coins, which is mostly due to the requirement of a Team of the Week card. However, the SBC is still worth completing, as it offers an amazing 88-rated card with some impressive stats, PlayStyles and the ability to be upgraded further.