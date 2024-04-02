EA FC 24 Geoffrey Kondogbia RTTF SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has surprised the community by releasing an RTTF SBC during the ongoing Golazo promo, with the EA FC 24 Geoffrey Kondogbia RTTF card being up for grabs. The Marseille midfielder will be representing his side in their quest for the UEFA Europa League, and his special card can receive further boosts based on their results.

The midfielder has already received a massive boost over his base version and now possesses an 88-rated item that can be upgraded even more if Marseille makes progress in the Europa League. This is a welcome surprise for gamers looking for a Ligue 1 midfielder, as the EA FC 24 Geoffrey Kondogbia RTTF SBC is rather affordable and impressive.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Geoffrey Kondogbia RTTF SBC

The latest RTTF player SBC has arrived (Images via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Player Moments Camara SBC, the EA FC 24 Geoffrey Kondogbia RTTF SBC also requires two separate squads to be completed. These are the specific stipulations mentioned in the requirements of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: Ligue 1

Number of players from Ligue 1 Uber Eats: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Task 2: Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

While the SBC only requires a single Team of the Week player, it will significantly boost the overall cost of the card due to the price of these special items in the transfer market.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Geoffrey Kondogbia RTTF SBC

The large number of packs being released during the Golazo promo in Ultimate Team has lowered the price of fodder players in the current state of the transfer market. These are some of the cheapest players you can purchase to complete the EA FC 24 Geoffrey Kondogbia RTTF SBC:

Task 1: Ligue 1

Christopher Nkunku: 86

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86

Keira Walsh: 85

Becky Sauerbrunn: 85

Merle Frohms: 85

Koen Casteels: 84

Yannick Carrasco: 84

Peter Gulacsi: 84

Yan Sommer: 84

James Maddison: 84

Lucas Hernandez: 84

Cost: 30,000 coins

Task 2: Top Form

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Amel Majri: 87

Ewa Pajor: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86

Marcos Llorente: 84

Kim Min Jae: 84

Nicklas Sule: 84

Yan Sommer: 84

Koke: 84

Thiago: 84

Cost: 72,000 coins

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 102,000 coins. While this is slightly more than the Player Moments Camara SBC, the EA FC 24 Geoffrey Kondogbia RTTF card has the potential to be upgraded further as well. He boasts some impressive stats, along with the Anticipate+ and Power Shot+ PlayStyles, along with four-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot.