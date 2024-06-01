EA FC 24 Champions Corner 3 Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

  • home icon
By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jun 01, 2024 06:32 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Image via EA Sports)
EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Champions Corner 3 Evolution in Ultimate Team, yet again allowing gamers to level up their red player pick items and take them to the next level. These UT Team of the Season items can be obtained in certain ranks in Division Rivals, as well as through UT Champions, and the latest EVO can upgrade their stats even further.

The Champions Corner 3 Evolution has been released twice earlier during the EA FC 24 Team of the Season promo, with the requirements becoming more lenient every time. It now allows gamers to upgrade a player with a maximum rating of 95 instead of the 94-rated threshold of the Champions Corner 2 EVO.

All requirements of the EA FC 24 Champions Corner 3 Evolution

Firmino can be upgraded (Image via EA Sports)
To be eligible for the boosts offered by the EA FC 24 Champions Corner 3 Evolution, a player must meet the following criteria in the world of Ultimate Team:

  • Rarity: UT Team of the Season
  • Overall: Max 95
  • Acceleration: Max 98
  • Curve: Max 95

Here are some of the best players who meet these requirements and can be upgraded via the boosts offered by this new EVO:

  • Leon Goretzka: 95
  • Jamal Musiala: 95
  • Bukayo Saka: 95
  • Joao Cancelo: 95
  • Zaire-Emery: 95
  • Sergio Ramos: 95
  • Antonio Rudiger: 94
  • Nicolo Barella: 94
  • Dayot Upamecano: 94
  • Kephren Thuram: 94
  • Bruno Fernandes: 94
  • Cole Palmer: 94
  • Roberto Firmino: 94

All these players are already elite-tier in the current meta of the game, and these upgrades will elevate their performances on the virtual pitch even further.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 24 Champions Corner 3 Evolution

Like the previously released EA FC 24 Champions Corner 2 Evolution, the Champions Corner 3 Evolution contains two separate levels. Each level offers its own unique set of upgrades, as well as challenges that gamers have to complete in various game modes to obtain these boosts.

Here are the upgrades of each individual level:

Level 1 Upgrades:

  • Passing +1
  • Balance +2

Level 2 Upgrades:

  • Defending +1
  • Ball Control +2
  • Jumping +2
  • Agression +2
  • Dribbling +1

Meanwhile, here are the challenges gamers have to complete in game modes like Squad Battles, Division Rivals and UT Champions to avail the benefits on offer:

Level 1 Challenges:

  • Play three Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in-game.
  • Score three goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Level 2 Challenges:

  • Win five Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in-game.
  • Play four Champions matches using your active EVO player in-game.
  • Assist five goals in Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in-game.

Overall, the EA FC 24 Champions Corner 3 Evolution is definitely worth completing.

