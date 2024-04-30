EA FC 24 Chloe Kelly TOTS SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

With BWSL Team of the Season players currently available in Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Chloe Kelly TOTS SBC for gamers to add to their squads. The Manchester City winger has received a stunning 93-rated version that can be unlocked by completing squad building challenges, but gamers are skeptical about the cost of the card.

The English attacker already possesses a 92-rated Fantasy card in Ultimate Team, but the new EA FC 24 Chloe Kelly TOTS SBC item has received an upgrade to her attributes, stats, and an additional PlayStyle+. This makes her a desirable player in the current meta of the game, especially with her teammates being part of the BWSL TOTS roster, including Khadija Shaw and Lauren Hemp.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Chloe Kelly TOTS SBC

Similar to the recently released Ibrahima Konate SBC, the EA FC 24 Chloe Kelly TOTS SBC also requires multiple segments. However, it is even more expensive, as it requires a total of eight squads with the following requirements:

Manchester City

Manchester City players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

England

England players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

87-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Chloe Kelly TOTS SBC

The EA FC 24 Chloe Kelly TOTS SBC card has some amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Premier League TOTS promo to complete the EA FC 24 Chloe Kelly TOTS SBC:

Manchester City

Cucho Hernandez: 88

Beth Mead: 87

John Stones: 85

Yannick Carrasco: 84

Stanislav Lobotka: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Pernille Harder: 84

Thiago: 84

Jane Campbell: 84

Jeremias Ledesma: 82

Cost: 30,000 coins

England

Cucho Hernandez: 88

Beth Mead: 87

Thomas Muller: 84

Yannick Carrasco: 84

Stanislav Lobotka: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Pernille Harder: 84

Thiago: 84

Jane Campbell: 84

Jeremias Ledesma: 82

Cost: 30,000 coins

Top Form

Cucho Hernandez: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Lucy Bronze: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Fabinho: 84

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Julian Brandt: 84

Amanda Ilestedt: 84

Hannah Blundell: 83

Kelley O'Hara: 83

Cost: 42,000 coins

87-rated squad

Robert Lewandowski: 90

Simon Banza: 90

Sandra Starke: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Aaron Ramsdale: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Memphis Depay: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Alessia Russo: 84

Desiree Scott: 84

Cost: 51,000 coins

87-rated squad

Robert Lewandowski: 90

Antonio Candreva: 90

Sandra Starke: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Aaron Ramsdale: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Memphis Depay: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Alessia Russo: 84

Desiree Scott: 84

Cost: 51,000 coins

88-rated squad

Vivianne Miedema: 91

Pierre Lees-Melou: 90

Ewa Pajor: 90

Paulo Dybala: 89

Jack Grealish: 85

John Stones: 85

Hakan Calhanoglu: 85

Keira Walsh: 85

Becky Sauerbrunn: 85

Kailen Sheridan: 85

Merle Frohms: 85

Cost: 80,000 coins

90-rated squad

Iago Aspas: 91

Ada Hegerberg: 91

Willi Orban: 91

Karim Benzema: 91

Kevin De Bruyne: 91

Elisabeth Terland: 90

Lucy Bronze: 87

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Rose Lavelle: 87

Toni Kroos: 86

Kim Little: 86

Cost: 165,000 coins

91-rated squad

Alisson: 94

Melvine Malard: 93

Ollie Watkins: 93

Fernando Muslera: 92

Alexandra Popp: 88

Antoine Griezmann: 88

Victor Osimhen: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Cost: 250,000 coins

Despite possessing some amazing stats, the Manchester City star is way too expensive, and the EA FC 24 Chloe Kelly TOTS SBC is not worth completing.

