EA FC 24 Eredivisie POTM Santiago Gimenez SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

EA Sports has officially released EA FC 24's very first Eredivisie POTM SBC, with Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord receiving a boosted special card in it. The Mexican striker has been extremely impressive in the league this season, and his spectacular performances have earned him a POTM award and a Squad Building Challenge item in-game.

With EA FC 24 now available around the globe, its developer has begun releasing a host of Player of the Month cards for fans to add to their squad. They have already seen Premier League, Bundesliga, and La Liga POTM SBCs so far in the game cycle. Now, Santiago Gimenez has become the first footballer to win the Eredivisie POTM award this season.

POTM Santiago Gimenez can be unlocked via an SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

After a shaky start to their season, Feyenoord have built up an impressive streak of wins over their past few games. This team's star striker Santiago Gimenez is their chief source of goals, with the 22-year-old youngster having ten goals and two assists in just seven games so far in the league. Such a prolific goal-scoring record has earned him the Eredivisie POTM SBC item in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

The Mexican marksman has a rather underwhelming base card in this year's game, possessing an overall rating of 78. However, his POTM card has received the boost he deserves and needs to be viable in this game's current meta.

How to unlock POTM Santiago Gimenez in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Being from a rather obscure league when it comes to popularity in Ultimate Team, this latest POTM SBC is rather cheap and easy to complete. While Gimenez's new card might not be the most meta option, it is certainly fun to play with and can be unlocked by submitting a single squad with the following requirements:

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 12,000 coins, which is not surprising considering how cheap 84-rated fodder players currently are in this game's transfer market.

This is a fair price for a special card from the Eredivisie, which can be a hard league to accommodate into a squad due to chemistry. However, gamers can obtain the newly released Squad Foundations players if they want to add Gimenez's POTM item to their starting eleven on the virtual pitch.

What does POTM Gimenez look like?

The 84-rated card showcases the following key attributes:

Pace: 84

Shooting: 85

Passing: 75

Dribbling: 83

Defending: 59

Physicality: 85

It has three-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot, as well as the Chip Shot and Power Header PlayStyles.