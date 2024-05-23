EA FC 24 Etienne Capoue Flashback SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the second Flashback player item of the La Liga Team of the Season event, with the EA FC 24 Etienne Capoue Flashback SBC card now obtainable. This French midfielder has received an amazing 93-rated card as a throwback to his sensational 2020-2021 season with Spanish giants Villarreal CF.

The La Liga TOTS roster already features some very impressive items across all positions on the virtual pitch. With players like Vinicius Junior and Antoine Griezmann spearheading the attack, Etienne Capoue's Flashback card is a perfect defensive midfielder to provide balance to a lineup. This item will be especially useful to those who can't afford higher-tier players like Bellingham and Valverde.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Etienne Capoue Flashback SBC

Capoue has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

The recently released Alexander Sorloth TOTS SBC and Angel Correa's Flashback challenge required two segments to be completed. Unlike them, the EA FC 24 Etienne Capoue Flashback SBC needs you to submit just one squad.

While this inclusion's conditions are harder to meet, it is still easy to complete and more affordable than the other two aforementioned challenges.

These are the exact requirements mentioned in this Squad Building Challenge:

La Liga EA SPORTS players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Number of players in the squad: 11

While the rating threshold for this squad is higher than either of the squads you needed to complete the Flashback Correa challenge, the EA FC 24 Etienne Capoue Flashback SBC does not require any Team of the Season items.

This will make it much more accessible to the masses, especially with the inflated price of TOTS cards on Ultimate Team's transfer market.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Etienne Capoue Flashback SBC

With so many packs being opened during the ongoing promo, the price of high-rated gold fodder players is quite low. These are some of the cheapest ones you can buy to complete the EA FC 24 Etienne Capoue Flashback SBC efficiently:

Cristina Martin-Prieto: 92

Marcel Hartel: 91

Leif Davis: 91

Dani Parejo: 86

Jack Grealish: 85

Keira Walsh: 85

Millie Bright: 85

Aymeric Laporte: 85

John Stones: 85

Kieran Trippier: 85

Koke: 84

This SBC's overall cost is around 82,000 coins, which is extremely reasonable for a 93-rated central midfielder with the following key stats:

Pace: 87

Shooting: 87

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 90

Defending: 91

Physicality: 90

The card you get for completing this challenge also possesses the Intercept+, Anticipate+, and Press Proven+ PlayStyles. The combination of his defensive stats, PlayStyles, tall stature, and four-star weak foot make him an effective holding midfielder in this game's current meta.

