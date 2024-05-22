EA FC 24 Angel Correa Flashback SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the first Flashback Squad Building Challenge of the La Liga Team of the Season event, with the EA FC 24 Angel Correa Flashback SBC card being up for grabs. This Argentine striker has become a fan favorite in Ultimate Team because of his various special items over the years, and his latest card is arguably his best version yet.

Not only has the EA FC 24 Angel Correa Flashback SBC provided the Atletico Madrid attacker with a massive boost to his overall rating and stats, he also now possesses five-star skill moves as well as three PlayStyle+ traits. All these attributes make him an extremely effective attacker in the game's current meta.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Angel Correa Flashback SBC

Correa has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Alexander Sorloth TOTS challenge, the EA FC 24 Angel Correa Flashback SBC requires just two tasks to be completed in Ultimate Team. This makes the inclusion extremely affordable and accessible. These are the requirements of each segment in the SBC:

Task 1: Argentina

Players from Argentina: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Task 2: La Liga

La Liga EA SPORTS players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

The requirement of a Team of the Season or Team of the Week player in this SBC's second segment might make it slightly more expensive than expected, but these items are easy to obtain in Ultimate Team via various SBCs and objectives.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Angel Correa Flashback SBC

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing La Liga Team of the Season event to complete this SBC in the most optimal and efficient way possible:

Task 1: Argentina

Gregor Kobel: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Paulo Dybala: 86

Koke: 84

Bruno Guimaraes: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Marta Torrejon: 84

Amanda Ilestedt: 84

Fabinho: 84

Cost: 50,000 coins

Task 2: LaLiga

Cristina Martin-Prieto: 92

Marcel Hartel: 91

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Luis Alberto: 84

Koke: 84

Fabinho: 84

Thiago: 84

Leroy Sane: 84

Adrien Rabiot: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Ismael Bennacer: 84

Cost: 65,000 coins

Overall, the EA FC 24 Angel Correa Flashback SBC offers great value. 115,000 coins for a 93-rated attacker of this caliber, especially with five-star skill moves, is an absolute bargain for anyone looking to upgrade their roster.

