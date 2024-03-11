EA FC 24 fastest players: Strikers, midfielders, defenders, and other positions

In the fast-paced world of EA FC 24, speed isn't just a valuable asset; it's often the difference between victory and defeat across every position on the pitch. Whether breaking away from defenders, tracking back to stop a counter-attack, delivering a critical cross, or even coming out of your box as a goalkeeper, pace can tip the scales in your favor.
Speed, undoubtedly, is a universal weapon in EA FC 24, and here are the fastest players by position who possess this game-changing quality.
Fastest Strikers (CF/ST) in EA FC 24
- Kylian Mbappe - 97 Pace
- Rosemonde Kouassi - 94 Pace
- Sheraldo Becker - 94 Pace
- Rafa - 93 Pace
- Lois Openda - 93 Pace
- Sekou Koita - 93 Pace
- Melchie Dumornay - 92 Pace
- Timo Werner - 91 Pace
- Terem Moffi - 91 Pace
- Noah Okafor - 91 Pace
Pace is vital for strikers to break away from defenders and create goalscoring opportunities. Fast strikers in EA FC 24 can exploit gaps in the defense, make runs behind the backline, and collect through balls ahead of opponents, enhancing their threat on counter-attacks and in open play.
Fastest Midfielders (CAM/CM/LM/RM) in EA FC 24
- Karim Adeyemi - 96 Pace
- Moussa Diaby - 95 Pace
- Inaki Williams - 94 Pace
- Michael Richard Delgado de Oliveira - 94 Pace
- Ismaila Sarr - 94 Pace
- Daniel James - 93 Pace
- Nico Williams - 93 Pace
- Galeno - 92 Pace
- Leroy Sane - 91 Pace
- Federico Chiesa - 91 Pace
Pace enables midfielders to cover large areas of the pitch effectively, supporting both defense and attack. Quick midfielders can transition rapidly, launch and join attacks swiftly, and return to defensive positions when needed. Speed also aids in evading opposition challenges and maintaining possession under pressure.
Fastest Centre-backs (CB) in EA FC 24
- Jeremiah St. Juste - 93 Pace
- Fikayo Tomori - 86 Pace
- Jawad El Yamiq - 86 Pace
- Eder Militao - 85 Pace
- Ibanez - 85 Pace
- Micky van de Ven - 85 Pace
- Jules Kounde - 84 Pace
- Eric Curbelo de la Fe - 84 Pace
- Maxence Lacroix - 84 Pace
- Dayot Upamecano - 83 Pace
In centre-backs, pace is crucial for dealing with fast attackers, making timely recovery runs, and closing down spaces effectively. Quick defenders are better equipped to manage one-on-one situations against speedy forwards and can prevent opponents from exploiting spaces behind the defensive line.
Fastest Wingers (LW/RW) in EA FC 24
- Vinicius Junior - 95 Pace
- Ousmane Dembele - 93 Pace
- Rafael Leao - 93 Pace
- Hirving Lozano - 93 Pace
- Traore Diarra - 93 Pace
- Raphinha - 91 Pace
- Luis Diaz - 91 Pace
- Mykhailo Mudryk - 91 Pace
- Marcus Rashford - 90 Pace
- Wilfried Zaha - 90 Pace
Pace is a defining attribute for wingers, allowing them to outrun defenders, deliver crosses, and cut inside towards the goal. Speedy wingers can stretch the opposition's defense, create mismatches on the flanks, and open up spaces for teammates by drawing defenders out of position.
Fastest Defensive Midfielders (CDM) in EA FC 24
- Sandro Tonali - 84 Pace
- Dominik Kohr - 83 Pace
- Jeffrey Schlupp - 82 Pace
- Callum McGregor - 80 Pace
- Ismael Bennacer - 80 Pace
- Konrad Laimer - 80 Pace
- Denis Zakaria - 80 Pace
- Mohamed Camara - 80 Pace
- Camavinga - 79 Pace
- Emre Can - 79 Pace
Pace in defensive midfielders is crucial for quick decision-making and efficiently covering ground to disrupt opposition attacks. This helps them track back, close down opponents, and win back possession. A quick defensive midfielder is key in breaking up play, protecting the backline, and initiating transitions from defense to attack.
Fastest Wide Backs (LB/RB/LWB/RWB) in EA FC 24
- Alphonso Davies - 95 Pace
- Jeremie Frimpong - 94 Pace
- Theo Hernandez - 93 Pace
- Zaidu Sanusi - 93 Pace
- Milan van Ewijk - 92 Pace
- Ferland Mendy - 92 Pace
- Achraf Hakimi - 92 Pace
- Manuel Lazzari - 92 Pace
- Falaye Sacko - 92 Pace
- Alex Balde - 91 Pace
Wide backs benefit from pace in both defensive and offensive phases. Defensively, they can track back rapidly to counter opposition wingers. Offensively, they can make overlapping runs to provide width and deliver crosses, adding an extra dimension to their team's attacks.
Fastest Goalkeepers (GK) in EA FC 24
- Gianluigi Donnarumma - 90 Pace
- Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 86 Pace
- Alisson - 86 Pace
- Ederson - 86 Pace
- Gregor Kobel - 86 Pace
- Wojciech Szczesny - 86 Pace
- Thibaut Courtois - 85 Pace
- Hugo Lloris - 85 Pace
- Jan Oblak - 85 Pace
- Peter Gulacsi - 85 Pace
While not directly related to running speed, pace for goalkeepers refers to quickness in reaction time, decision-making, and the ability to close down attackers in one-on-one situations. A fast goalkeeper can also initiate counter-attacks with quick distributions to exploit the pace of outfield players.
