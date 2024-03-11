EA FC 24 fastest players: Strikers, midfielders, defenders, and other positions

In the fast-paced world of EA FC 24, speed isn't just a valuable asset; it's often the difference between victory and defeat across every position on the pitch. Whether breaking away from defenders, tracking back to stop a counter-attack, delivering a critical cross, or even coming out of your box as a goalkeeper, pace can tip the scales in your favor.

Speed, undoubtedly, is a universal weapon in EA FC 24, and here are the fastest players by position who possess this game-changing quality.

Fastest Strikers (CF/ST) in EA FC 24

Kylian Mbappe - 97 Pace

- 97 Pace Rosemonde Kouassi - 94 Pace

- 94 Pace Sheraldo Becker - 94 Pace

- 94 Pace Rafa - 93 Pace

- 93 Pace Lois Openda - 93 Pace

- 93 Pace Sekou Koita - 93 Pace

- 93 Pace Melchie Dumornay - 92 Pace

- 92 Pace Timo Werner - 91 Pace

- 91 Pace Terem Moffi - 91 Pace

- 91 Pace Noah Okafor - 91 Pace

Pace is vital for strikers to break away from defenders and create goalscoring opportunities. Fast strikers in EA FC 24 can exploit gaps in the defense, make runs behind the backline, and collect through balls ahead of opponents, enhancing their threat on counter-attacks and in open play.

Fastest Midfielders (CAM/CM/LM/RM) in EA FC 24

Karim Adeyemi - 96 Pace

96 Pace Moussa Diaby - 95 Pace

- 95 Pace Inaki Williams - 94 Pace

- 94 Pace Michael Richard Delgado de Oliveira - 94 Pace

- 94 Pace Ismaila Sarr - 94 Pace

- 94 Pace Daniel James - 93 Pace

- 93 Pace Nico Williams - 93 Pace

- 93 Pace Galeno - 92 Pace

- 92 Pace Leroy Sane - 91 Pace

- 91 Pace Federico Chiesa - 91 Pace

Pace enables midfielders to cover large areas of the pitch effectively, supporting both defense and attack. Quick midfielders can transition rapidly, launch and join attacks swiftly, and return to defensive positions when needed. Speed also aids in evading opposition challenges and maintaining possession under pressure.

Fastest Centre-backs (CB) in EA FC 24

Jeremiah St. Juste - 93 Pace

- 93 Pace Fikayo Tomori - 86 Pace

- 86 Pace Jawad El Yamiq - 86 Pace

- 86 Pace Eder Militao - 85 Pace

- 85 Pace Ibanez - 85 Pace

- 85 Pace Micky van de Ven - 85 Pace

- 85 Pace Jules Kounde - 84 Pace

- 84 Pace Eric Curbelo de la Fe - 84 Pace

- 84 Pace Maxence Lacroix - 84 Pace

- 84 Pace Dayot Upamecano - 83 Pace

In centre-backs, pace is crucial for dealing with fast attackers, making timely recovery runs, and closing down spaces effectively. Quick defenders are better equipped to manage one-on-one situations against speedy forwards and can prevent opponents from exploiting spaces behind the defensive line.

Fastest Wingers (LW/RW) in EA FC 24

Vinicius Junior - 95 Pace

- 95 Pace Ousmane Dembele - 93 Pace

- 93 Pace Rafael Leao - 93 Pace

- 93 Pace Hirving Lozano - 93 Pace

- 93 Pace Traore Diarra - 93 Pace

- 93 Pace Raphinha - 91 Pace

- 91 Pace Luis Diaz - 91 Pace

- 91 Pace Mykhailo Mudryk - 91 Pace

- 91 Pace Marcus Rashford - 90 Pace

- 90 Pace Wilfried Zaha - 90 Pace

Pace is a defining attribute for wingers, allowing them to outrun defenders, deliver crosses, and cut inside towards the goal. Speedy wingers can stretch the opposition's defense, create mismatches on the flanks, and open up spaces for teammates by drawing defenders out of position.

Fastest Defensive Midfielders (CDM) in EA FC 24

Sandro Tonali - 84 Pace

- 84 Pace Dominik Kohr - 83 Pace

- 83 Pace Jeffrey Schlupp - 82 Pace

- 82 Pace Callum McGregor - 80 Pace

- 80 Pace Ismael Bennacer - 80 Pace

- 80 Pace Konrad Laimer - 80 Pace

- 80 Pace Denis Zakaria - 80 Pace

- 80 Pace Mohamed Camara - 80 Pace

- 80 Pace Camavinga - 79 Pace

- 79 Pace Emre Can - 79 Pace

Pace in defensive midfielders is crucial for quick decision-making and efficiently covering ground to disrupt opposition attacks. This helps them track back, close down opponents, and win back possession. A quick defensive midfielder is key in breaking up play, protecting the backline, and initiating transitions from defense to attack.

Fastest Wide Backs (LB/RB/LWB/RWB) in EA FC 24

Alphonso Davies - 95 Pace

95 Pace Jeremie Frimpong - 94 Pace

- 94 Pace Theo Hernandez - 93 Pace

- 93 Pace Zaidu Sanusi - 93 Pace

- 93 Pace Milan van Ewijk - 92 Pace

92 Pace Ferland Mendy - 92 Pace

- 92 Pace Achraf Hakimi - 92 Pace

- 92 Pace Manuel Lazzari - 92 Pace

- 92 Pace Falaye Sacko - 92 Pace

- 92 Pace Alex Balde - 91 Pace

Wide backs benefit from pace in both defensive and offensive phases. Defensively, they can track back rapidly to counter opposition wingers. Offensively, they can make overlapping runs to provide width and deliver crosses, adding an extra dimension to their team's attacks.

Fastest Goalkeepers (GK) in EA FC 24

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 90 Pace

- 90 Pace Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 86 Pace

- 86 Pace Alisson - 86 Pace

- 86 Pace Ederson - 86 Pace

- 86 Pace Gregor Kobel - 86 Pace

- 86 Pace Wojciech Szczesny - 86 Pace

- 86 Pace Thibaut Courtois - 85 Pace

- 85 Pace Hugo Lloris - 85 Pace

- 85 Pace Jan Oblak - 85 Pace

- 85 Pace Peter Gulacsi - 85 Pace

While not directly related to running speed, pace for goalkeepers refers to quickness in reaction time, decision-making, and the ability to close down attackers in one-on-one situations. A fast goalkeeper can also initiate counter-attacks with quick distributions to exploit the pace of outfield players.

