EA FC 24 FC Pro Live Isak Hien SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

Isak Hien has become the latest player to receive an SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team's FC Pro Live event. The Swedish defender was boosted massively in this SBC and now possesses the stats needed to be an elite-tier centre-back in the game's current meta while also having the potential to be upgraded further.

The FC Pro Live promo has been an interesting and entertaining addition to Ultimate Team so far, integrating the world of EA FC 24 esports by releasing a player roster that can be upgraded in the future based on the results of the FC Pro Open. Each of these players is linked to a specific professional gamer, with the SBC version of Isak Hien being represented by Francesco "Obrun" Pio Tagliafierro.

FC Pro Live Isak Hien is now available via SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The FC Pro Live promo roster features some incredible names, with the likes of Sadio Mane, Willian, and Kalidou Koulibaly receiving boosted versions. The latest addition to the promo, Isak Hien, currently plays for Hellas Verona in Serie A and now showcases some incredible stats that make the SBC enticing. His potential upgrades are also linked to the performances of Obrun, who is one of the most consistent performers in the competitive circuit.

How to unlock FC Pro Live Isak Hien in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Expand Tweet

Unlike the previous SBC, Hirving Lozano, this challenge only consists of a single squad with a specific set of restrictions. These are the stipulations mentioned in the requirements of the SBC:

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Minimum one in your starting eleven Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Minimum 83 Number of players in the squad: 11

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 45,000 coins. While 83-rated fodder players are not too expensive, the price of Team of the Week players is really inflated in the current state of the transfer market. However, gamers can bring this cost down by using their untradeables to complete the 82+ TOTW Player Pick SBC.

Is it worth completing the FC Pro Live Isak Hien SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The Swedish centre-back has a tall, domineering physical frame and possesses an 85-rated card with the following stats:

Pace : 82

: 82 Shooting : 46

: 46 Passing : 58

: 58 Dribbling : 65

: 65 Defending : 85

: 85 Physicality: 87

Isak Hien also possesses the block, aerial, and bruiser PlayStyles, which make him a formidable defensive enforcer against any attacker on the virtual pitch. While he might be hard to fit into a squad due to his nationality, this is a must-do SBC for gamers using a Serie A squad in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.