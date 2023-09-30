EA FC 24 Give Me Five SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

The Give Me Five SBC is the very first segment of the Hybrid Leagues SBC set that is part of the Foundation section in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, making it one of the most important challenges in the game. It is the first step towards unlocking an untradeable Jumbo Rare Players pack and also offers a decent pack itself. These SBCs are some of the most popular aspects of Ultimate Team despite recent changes.

The Hybrid Leagues SBC set has been a mainstay in the world of Ultimate Team for several years, alongside the Hybrid Nations and Hybrid Leagues and Nations SBC sets.

These sets offer some incredible rewards in exchange for low-rated fodder players, making them worthwhile in the game's early stages, especially in EA FC 24.

The Give Me Five SBC is part of Hybrid Leagues in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The rewards for the former Advanced SBCs were made untradeable in FIFA 23, much to the disappointment of Ultimate Team enthusiasts. While their name has been changed to Foundation SBCs in EA FC 24, the untradeable nature of the rewards has persisted. However, challenges like the Give Me Five SBC are still worthwhile due to the expensive packs on offer.

As the first segment of the Hybrid Leagues set, this challenge is not as complicated or expensive as future segments like First XI or The Whole Nine Yards. However, the requirements can still be hard to figure out for beginners who will need all the help they can get on their Ultimate Team journey.

How to complete the Give Me Five SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Similar to all the other segments in the Foundations section of Squad Building Challenges, this SBC consists of a single squad with the following stipulations mentioned in the requirements:

Leagues: Exactly five

Players from the same league: Maximum four

Players from the same club: Maximum four

Rare players: Minimum six in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 69

Total chemistry points: Minimum 15

The low squad rating and total chemistry threshold requirements make this SBC extremely cheap and easy to complete for most gamers, especially for players who already have a lot of untradeable items in their clubs. The overall expected cost for this segment alone is around 2,900 coins.

The addition of women to Ultimate Team has increased the number of viable leagues in the game, reducing the difficulty of this SBC.

Is it worth completing the Give Me Five SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

As part of the Hybrid Leagues SBC set, this SBC is absolutely worth completing due to the amazing packs on offer. The group reward for completing all four segments is an untradeable Jumbo Rare players pack, whereas this segment itself offers a Premium Gold Players Pack worth 25,000 coins. This makes the SBC an absolute bargain at this stage of the game.